Fact Check: Was Steve Harvey fired from Family Feud? On-air slip up claim debunked

A recent advertisement that claimed Steve Harvey had lost his job as the host of the show, Family Feud, has sparked frenzy online. The advertisement went on to say that, after almost 14 years, Harvey was allegedly "booted off" the show. It read:

"Steve Harvey Abruptly Booted Off 'Family Feud’"

As per Snopes, after clicking on the advertisement, the user was directed to a fake CNN article, which stated that Harvey was dismissed following a startling revelation to Oprah Winfrey on television. The article also claimed that he approved of a product named Canna Labs CBD Gummies.

A fake message, claiming to be from Harvey's official X account, @IAmSteveHarvey, was also inserted in one section of the article.

However, this rumor is false. Harvey has not been fired from Family Feud and has not been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey either.

Steve Harvey was not fired from Family Feud

The fake news (Image via Facebook / @pastadibern.pro)

Steve Harvey is an American comedian, actor, producer, and television host. The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Family Feud Africa, Judge Steve Harvey, and the Miss Universe pageant are just a few of the series he hosts.

The most recent rumor revolved around his position as the host of ABC show Family Feud. As per a paid advertisement that appeared on select Facebook users' feeds in May 2024, he had allegedly been fired from the aforementioned show. As per Snopes, the ad led to a fake CNN article, published on pastadibern.pro, that read:

“Steve Harvey’s tone-deaf comedy “has absolutely nothing to do” with his ouster from hosting “Family Feud,” ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey insisted this morning at TCA. I am stunned and blinded by the show I have called home for the past 14 years,” Harvey wrote on Twitter after he was fired from hosting Family Feud.”

The fake CNN article further continued:

"Steve, 67, known for his role hosting the hit daytime show "Family Feud," thinks that ABC is canning him over comments made during his Oprah Winfrey interview."

The article also stated that during the interview, Harvey allegedly deviated from the script and shared some personal information about his "struggle with ED" and eventual recovery. As per the article, in response to Harvey, Oprah Winfrey allegedly said that she believes those kinds of conversations have their proper time and place, but her show "isn't one of them."

The rest of the fake piece featured Dr. Phil talk show's Dr. Phil McGraw along with a fake statement and images of Harvey's wife, Marjorie.

However, as mentioned before, the article is entirely fake. Harvey has never advocated for CBD gummies of any kind. Snopes further claimed that when they looked up more information regarding Canna Labs CBD Gummies on Google, they mostly encountered videos and fraudulent websites.

This is not the first time that Harvey has been subjected to unfounded rumors. In July 2023, a fake report on X claimed that the comedian had passed away. Following this, 'Steve Harvey dead' and 'RIP Harvey' quickly gained popularity on the platform.

Even Harvey has resorted to mocking the fake news on social media. NDTV reported that the comedian responded to the #RIPHarvey trend on X with a humorous meme of himself.

Hence, the rumor was quickly debunked.

