Who did Orlando Bloom play in Troy? Actor discusses his role and why he "didn't want to do the movie" 

Orlando Bloom recently spoke about his 2004 movie, Troy, and stated how he “didn’t want" to do it. During an interview for Variety's video series titled Know Their Lines, the actor stated that he did not want to portray the character of Paris.

"I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character. The movie was great — it was Brad and it was Eric and it was Peter O'Toole. And I was like, 'How am I gonna play this character?' It was completely against everything I felt in my being," Orlando stated.

During the interview, the actor also narrated how he blanked out during the shoot of a crucial part of the movie:

“At one point, the script says, ‘Paris crawls along the floor having been beaten by somebody and holds his brother’s leg.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this, One of my agents at the time said, ‘But that’s the moment that will make it!’ And I completely fell for that line of an agent. I think that’s why I blanked that from my mind.”

However, Orlando Bloom acknowledged that the movie was the turning point of his career, and that “so many people love” his character. As per People Magazine, Troy earned a business of $500 million globally. Directed by Wolfgang Peterson, the movie also stars Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Sean Bean, Brian Cox, and Brendan Gleeson.

“So many people love that movie” — Orlando Bloom’s character in Troy explored as the actor claims that he didn't want to do it

The 2004 film Troy is based on the battle between the kingdoms of Troy and Sparta. The whole fight in the movie begins with Orlando Bloom’s character, Paris, falling in love with Menelaus’ wife, Helen, played by Diane Kruger. He takes her to Troy with him. As per The Collector, Paris is the character due to which the battle begins.

Even though the film was a global success, Orlando Bloom shared that he did not want to do the project during a recent interview. The actor said:

“So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like [slits throat], but I did not want to do the film."

On the other hand, the actor mentioned how he loved Brad Pitt, Bana, and O’Toole’s performances in the film, and admitted that it was a tough deed to play the character of Paris.On the other hand, it is not just Orlando Bloom who stated that he did not want to do the film, Troy. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Brad Pitt also made similar claims, as he said:

“I had to do Troy because — I guess I can say all this now — I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy. It wasn’t painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it.”

Troy also bagged many awards, including the ASCAP Film and Television Award, the Irish Film and Television Award, and even the Teen Choice Award. Moreover, it was also nominated for the Academy Awards and the Golden Trailers Awards.

