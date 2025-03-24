Fire breaks out at Walt Disney World’s Epcot during peak spring break, forcing ride evacuations

A fire broke out at Walt Disney World Epcot in Orlando, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Visitors at the park quickly captured the scene, sharing the images and videos online. The park authorities responded immediately, leading the guests to safety through the backstage area behind the France pavilion.

One person shared, "“(urgent sign) #BREAKING: A structure fire has broken out at Disney’s EPCOT, with emergency crews working to contain the blaze.”

According to Fox35 Orlando, the fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. local time in the backstage section near the Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is based on the 2007 animated film, Ratatouille.

As per the reports by the New York Post, Disney officials stated that the visitors were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, despite the busy Spring Break season.

Where did the fire start at the Walt Disney World's Epcot?

A massive fire broke out at Orlando's Disney World Epcot during the International Flower and Garden Festival. According to the reports from Fox35 Orlando, the incident occurred at 7 p.m. local time prompting a widespread evacuation.

According to the Daily Mail, the fire started in the walk-in cooler located backstage near the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride. Visitors at the French Pavillion, situated between the United Kingdom and Morocco pavilions were immediately escorted to safety.

The fire was extinguished by 7:20 pm local time and no injuries were reported, according to People. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Pixar film-inspired ride, which opened on October 1, 2021, is relatively a new addition to the arena. It allows guests to experience Remy's chaotic day at Guesteau’s restaurant, from his perspective, much like in Ratatouille.

Epcot, one of the four major theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, has 11 national pavilions, attracting millions of visitors annually.

At the time of writing, Walt Disney World and the Reedy Creek Fire Services department have not commented on the incident. CBS reported that the pavilion reopened to theme park visitors later in the evening. The extent of the damage to Walt Disney World Epcot caused by the fire has not yet been disclosed.

