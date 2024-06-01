Giancarlo Esposito to become the villain in MCU that he couldn't in The Boys

After years of speculation, Giancarlo Esposito is set to make his Marvel Cinematic debut. The actor who's best known for starring as villains in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian and also made an appearance in The Boys, will play a mysterious new character in the upcoming Anthony Mackey-starrer Captain America: Brave New World.

According to sources online, Giancarlo Esposito was added to Captain America: Brave New World as part of the reshoots the film is going through. Esposito will be joining cast members Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson and more.

It's also being reported that Esposito will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie.

Giancarlo Esposito teased an unpredictable MCU role previously

For years, Marvel fans have been asking for Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) to be added into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Captain America: Brave New World, it looks like they will finally get their wish. However, it still remains to be seen what character he will play in the upcoming film as details about his role haven't been revealed yet.

Talking at the 2024 Phoenix Fan Fusion convention in May, Giancarlo Esposito revealed that he's playing a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that no one will predict.

He also revealed that the character will be teased sooner rather than later and will be fleshed out more in a Disney+ series. While many speculated the upcoming project to be Deadpool & Wolverine, we now know that it's Captain America: Brave New World.

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards," said Esposito at the 2024 Phoenix Fan Fusion convention.

Giancarlo Esposito's appearance in Captain America: Brave New World was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Esposito's name was apparently on the call sheet for the film. Many have fan cast the star in the role of Marvel characters like Professor X, Magneto, Norman Osborn, and more, but based on recent comments, it certainly seems like that won't be the case.

“There’s something about being original. We’ve seen different versions of Professor X. Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think," said Esposito at CCXP in Brazil earlier in May too (via Variety).

When is Captain America: Brave New World releasing?

Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie is set to be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

The film was originally scheduled to release on July 6, 2024, but it was impacted by the writers' and actors' strike which pushed back its release date. The film is also currently going through reshoots with the film also having changed its title from the original name which was Captain America: New World Order.

The film will pick up after the events of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, however, plot details aren't available as of now. It will be the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Julius Onah.

You can check out Giancarlo Esposito in the movie when it releases in cinemas next year.