"Gonna be the best Christmas movie this year"- Netizens go wild as Robert Eggers' Nosferatu drops first trailer

Nosferatu, the latest reimagining of the famous German expressionist film of the same name, finally dropped a trailer today, taking viewers on a ride to the grim world created by Robert Eggers, one of the finest minds in horror right now. The intense trailer, which does almost everything apart from giving a glimpse at Bill Skarsgard's titular vampire, has excited fans all around the globe.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on December 25, 2024, making it one of the most offbeat Christmas releases of all time. Netizens around the world took this release schedule as a way of expressing their excitement on social media platforms like X, with many calling it the best Christmas movie. Perhaps Die Hard has a competition now.

User @pop_holmes summed this up, saying:

"Gonna be the best Christmas movie this year."

Other users added to this with similar reactions.

"Best Christmas gift in a while I bet! Very excited," another user added.

"I'm looking forward to the US version of the over 100-year-old German expressionism silent film classic! The trailer definitely whets the appetite for these upcoming reinterpretations... And I'm sure that Bill Skarsgård, "Nosferatu", interprets excellently!," another user said.

"Taking the kids & extended family to see this on Christmas morning," another fan commented.

"Love how they didn’t show him just imagery and “He’s coming!” Nosferatu has always been one of my favorite iterations of Dracula and I’ll be there this Christmas to watch this film,"another fan said.

"It’s been over 100 years since the original film’s release. And now, in 2024, I feel that we are about to be in the presence of a generational film here. Forget “Film of the Year”, this is the “Film of the Century!!!,”" another fan summed up.

Nosferatu is yet to give a glimpse at Bill Skarsgard's titular character, which will definitely attract more reaction from fans.

What is Robert Eggers' Nosferatu all about?

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 silent German expressionist movie of the same name by the legendary director F. W. Murnau. The movie follows a vampire who gets obsessed with the wife of his realtor, leading to some scary consequences.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

The movie stars Lily-Rose Depp, who recently shot to prominence with her role in Idol, as Ellen Hutter, the woman the ancient vampire is obsessed with, and Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Ellen’s husband and a real estate agent who has the misfortune of coming across the vampire.

The movie additionally stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Anna Harding, and Willem Dafoe, among others.

More plot details are yet to come. The movie is also yet to give a glimpse at Bill Skarsgard as Count Orlok.

Nosferatu premieres in theaters on December 25, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.