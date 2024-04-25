"He went through trouble and pain": Arnold Schwarzenegger could relate to Robert Downey Jr's Oscars speech about 'terrible childhood'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and fellow co-actor Sylvester Stallone appeared for a joint conversation on a special episode, TMZ Presents: Arnold and Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons. The episode aired on April 23, 2024, with TMZ's Harvey Levin. One of the topics in the conversations was about the actors' difficult childhoods. Arnold revealed that he connected with Robert Downey Jr's Oscar speech about a troubled past.

Robert Downey Jr began his March 11 acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor with,

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy in that order."

The Terminator star said he could immediately relate to Downey's "terrible childhood."

"He went through trouble and pain — I don't know exactly the story."

Arnold at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live Conference. (Image via Getty/Phillip Faraone)

"I don't need to do the same things my dad did." Arnold Schwarzenegger's tough childhood and success story

Arnold Schwarzenegger recognized the role of Downey's past and childhood in motivating him in moving into a different direction and doing good things. Elsewhere in the interview, the former governor of California recalled growing up in Austria with an abusive and alcoholic father.

Arnold at the 10X Growth Conference 2024. (Image via Getty/Ivan Apfel)

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Fubar actor noted that he didn't want to treat his children like his father did.

"I don't need to be prejudiced. I don't need to be an alcoholic. I don't need to beat my kids. I can make a break."

Arnold reflected on his past with TMZ and thought about how it would turn out if he had a happy home and childhood.

"If I would've grown up like some people do with all the love in the world, I would've never left home."

Arnold Schwarzenegger has many talents and has mastered various vocations since he arrived in America. However, he has experienced a fair share of challenges. He also attributes these challenges to his move to America.

"I think what drove me was I had such a need to create my own world; I had to get out of that misery at home."

Arnold channeled his childhood negative experiences into making something better for himself and his family. He told the Hollywood Reporter,

"That's why I started bodybuilding and came over here. I wanted to make clear that the other way loses all the time and creates misery; love and inclusion brings happiness."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's family

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud father to five children. The Conan The Barbarian star shares four kids with his ex-wife Maria Shriver. They are parents to daughters Katherine, 34, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26.

In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, Joseph Baena, with his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. Shriver filed a subsequent divorce in May 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Arnold reported that he shares a "fantastic" relationship with his children and that the "split" was a tough time for the family, especially his children. In addition to fatherhood, Schwarzenegger is also a grandfather; his daughter Katherine welcomed two daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina.

From being a bodybuilding champion to an actor to a politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger has lived a life of incredible achievements. However, this has not been without difficulties for him and his family. You can catch more about the actor's experiences on TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons, available to stream on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and on demand.