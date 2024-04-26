How was Clive Rothwell involved with Belle Gibson? The pair's relationship explored as an ITV documentary on Instagram scammer releases

Following the most prominent social media scandals in recent memory, Belle Gibson and her "friend" Clive Rothwell's relationship has been scrutinized as ITV releases a two-part documentary shedding light on the infamous Instagram scammer's deceptive practices.

Belle Gibson, the Australian influencer who falsely claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through diet and lifestyle changes, has been a subject of controversy since it was uncovered in 2015.

A documentary by ITV titled Instagram's Worst Con Artist aired on April 25, 2024, depicts the inside story of the social media influencer's false claims, cookbook scam, and her connection to Clive Rothwell.

Clive Rothwell is Gibson's rumored fiancé and reportedly an acting stepfather to her 14-year-old son, Oliver. However, as per the court, Gibson said Rothwell is her friend.

Unraveling the connection: Clive Rothwell and Belle Gibson.

Clive Rothwell's connection with Belle Gibson dates back to when Gibson gained fame for her wellness app, The Whole Pantry, which purported to offer holistic health solutions.

In addition, the relationship legally came to light when Gibson appeared in court in 2019 on fraud charges for her app. As seen in the Daily Mail, Belle Gibson suggested she knew little about Rothwell and that she was just a friend.

However, the investigation reports suggested Rothwell had been paying for Gibson's expenses since her deception was exposed in 2015. Furthermore, he had also paid all legal fees, including the lawyer's $6,800 fee.

Australia News reports that he also financed Gibson and her son Oliver's one-month trip to Africa in 2019. The trip, via Singapore and Addis Ababa, cost around $3795 for flights and $2444 for accommodation.

During the hearing in 2019, Belle Gibson revealed in a letter to the Department of Justice that she owed Mr. Rothwell $90,000. Upon asking what this money was for, Gibson declined to answer, stating she "did not" know.

Also, when consumer affairs Victoria barrister Elle Nikou Madalin asked her about Rothwell's occupation or what he does for a living, she suggested he is an IT consultant and further noted,

"No. That's not my business."

Reportedly, Gibson's son's acting stepfather also shared an apartment with her in Melbourne, for which he paid around $700 weekly. He has now moved to the other side of Melbourne in a two-bedroom apartment, and as per a witness reported to Daily Mail, Belle Gibson or her son has not been seen with him since he shifted.

Why was the ITV documentary Instagram's Worst Con Artist made about Belle Gibson?

A two-part ITV documentary was made on Belle Gibson because of her fraudulent claims regarding her health and wellness practices. The series' first episode released on April 25, 2024, and the second will air on May 2, 2024, on ITV1 at 9 p.m. local time.

Belle Gibson, from Tasmania, Australia, gained fame in 2013 with her now-deleted Instagram account @healing_belle as a blogger and influencer. Gibson, on her social media handle, faked two cardiac arrests and a stroke and later claimed to have terminal brain cancer.

She stated that she had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy for two months but gave up and started alternative medications, which helped her cure cancer. To her 300,000+ followers, Belle Gibson holds that holistic medicine can reverse cancer.

The same year, she launched her app, The Whole Pantry, with Apple. It crossed over 200,000 in the first month and ranked number one in the App Store. She also released her cookbook, in which she revealed her doctors gave up their hopes, stating —

"You're dying. You have six weeks. Four months tops."

As seen in The Sun, the influencer allegedly claimed to transfer 95 percent of the revenue generated from her app to charity and was working with 20 organizations.

In 2015, her claims were under suspicion as the pledged amount was not donated to charity. Gibson was then contacted by two journalists, Beau Donelly, and Nick Toscano, regarding her health and charitable amount. They dug into her fabricated story.

In April 2025, in Australia Women's Weekly, she finally admitted her deception and noted "she does not want forgiveness" —

"No. None of it's true. I don't want forgiveness. I just think [speaking out] was the responsible thing to do. Above anything, I would like people to say, 'Okay, she's human. She's obviously had a big life. She's respectfully come to the table and said what she's needed to say, and now it's time for her to grow and heal."

Two years later, she was fined $410,000 after being found guilty of her fraudulent act through Instagram. By 2019, it was revealed that she had not paid the fine, as Gibson allegedly had no means to pay.