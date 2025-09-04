“How dare you do this to Brontë”: Netizens slam Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s new ‘Wuthering Heights’ teaser’s erotic spin on the classic novel 

The official trailer for Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, was released on Wednesday, September 3. It is directed, written, and produced by Emerald Fennell.

Ad

The Warner Bros. film, based on Emily Brontë's 1847 classic novel Wuthering Heights, will be released globally on February 13, 2026. The book explored themes of social class, love, and revenge, among others. Meanwhile, the movie's trailer appeared to portray an erotic twist to the book.

Fans online have reacted to this, with many displeased with the new version. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"How dare you do this to Brontë. How dare you."

Ad

Trending

Jude @surfthespectrum @wuthering_hts How dare you do this to Brontë. How dare you.

Ad

Another netizen wrote,

gen @daehaerys emily bronte is rising from her grave as we speak because why did they turn wuthering heights into fifty shades of heathcliff and cathy

Ad

Another user commented,

bia @bangerzzsj @wuthering_hts there's still time to cancel and make a movie that actually represents the book

Ad

Some fans were also displeased with Charlie XCX's music, while others were excited about the movie, as one user wrote:

Breeland The Goat @FleaGodson @wuthering_hts margot robbie and jacob elordi im in this looks so good 🔥🔥

Ad

Another netizen commented,

Stella ☆ @SthormyStar @wuthering_hts And a charli song on top of that... emerald fennell you will pay for your crimes

Ad

Another X user wrote,

meganly @meganmichelle_s @wuthering_hts This would be much more promising without Charli XCX music already dating it to sound like it was made in the 2015s. Ugh. You could have done anything with the music. Imagine this with a real string orchestra instead of a TikTok music snippet.

Ad

Also Read: Margot Robbie stuns Colin Farrell by revealing who was supposed to play the main villain in Birds of Prey

More about Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights

The movie, based on the 1847 Gothic romance novel, will be released in theaters next year. Notably, it sparked a bidding war for rights upon its announcement. Per Variety, Netflix has bid around $150 million, more than the nearest competition. However, the producers, which included Margot Robbie, chose the Warner Bros. package with a bid worth $80 million.

Ad

Robbie and Jacob Elordi will play the roles of Cathy and Heathcliff, respectively, in the movie. Owen Cooper, of the Adolescence fame, will play a teenage Heathcliff, while Charlotte Mellington will play the younger Catherine.

Wuthering Heights will also star Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Meanwhile, Vy Nguyen will be the younger Nelly Dean and the narrator. This also marks the feature film debuts of Cooper, Mellington, and Nguyen.

Ad

Jacob Elordi on signing for Wuthering Heights and his co-actor Margot Robbie

Jacob Elordi revealed earlier this year that he was planning on taking a break from acting. However, the offer from Emerald Fennell convinced him to join Wuthering Heights instead.

In an interview with Indie Wire, published on April 17, Elordi said:

“I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text.”

Ad

He also heaped praise on his co-actor, Margot Robbie, saying:

“She’s incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it. She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, published on January 3, 2024, Robbie had heaped praise on Emerald Fennell. Talking about Fennell-directed Saltburn, she said:

Ad

“[Fennell] immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot; she gets you into it so quickly — you’re just immediately like, ‘I’m in this world.’”

The Barbie actress further stated,

“She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story. That’s the watercooler moment — the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards.”

Ad

Saltburn was released on November 17, 2023, starring Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Jacob Elordi. Margot Robbie was the co-producer of the movie.

Also Read: "Don’t want to go full ‘Deadpool'"- Channing Tatum explains about his accent as Gambit in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More