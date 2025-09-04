“How dare you do this to Brontë”: Netizens slam Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s new ‘Wuthering Heights’ teaser’s erotic spin on the classic novel 

The official trailer for Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, was released on Wednesday, September 3. It is directed, written, and produced by Emerald Fennell.
The Warner Bros. film, based on Emily Brontë's 1847 classic novel Wuthering Heights, will be released globally on February 13, 2026. The book explored themes of social class, love, and revenge, among others. Meanwhile, the movie's trailer appeared to portray an erotic twist to the book.
Fans online have reacted to this, with many displeased with the new version. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:
"How dare you do this to Brontë. How dare you."
Some fans were also displeased with Charlie XCX's music, while others were excited about the movie, as one user wrote:
More about Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights
The movie, based on the 1847 Gothic romance novel, will be released in theaters next year. Notably, it sparked a bidding war for rights upon its announcement. Per Variety, Netflix has bid around $150 million, more than the nearest competition. However, the producers, which included Margot Robbie, chose the Warner Bros. package with a bid worth $80 million.
Robbie and Jacob Elordi will play the roles of Cathy and Heathcliff, respectively, in the movie. Owen Cooper, of the Adolescence fame, will play a teenage Heathcliff, while Charlotte Mellington will play the younger Catherine.
Wuthering Heights will also star Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Meanwhile, Vy Nguyen will be the younger Nelly Dean and the narrator. This also marks the feature film debuts of Cooper, Mellington, and Nguyen.
Jacob Elordi on signing for Wuthering Heights and his co-actor Margot Robbie
Jacob Elordi revealed earlier this year that he was planning on taking a break from acting. However, the offer from Emerald Fennell convinced him to join Wuthering Heights instead.
In an interview with Indie Wire, published on April 17, Elordi said:
“I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text.”
He also heaped praise on his co-actor, Margot Robbie, saying:
“She’s incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it. She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”
Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, published on January 3, 2024, Robbie had heaped praise on Emerald Fennell. Talking about Fennell-directed Saltburn, she said:
“[Fennell] immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot; she gets you into it so quickly — you’re just immediately like, ‘I’m in this world.’”
The Barbie actress further stated,
“She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story. That’s the watercooler moment — the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards.”
Saltburn was released on November 17, 2023, starring Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Jacob Elordi. Margot Robbie was the co-producer of the movie.
