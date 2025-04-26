How long did Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart date? Relationship timeline explored amid marijuana charges against the actor

Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Casper Smart, was charged with two offenses related to an alleged cannabis operation by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office. As reported by PinkVilla on April 26, the actor and choreographer's Los Angeles home was raided by authorities on December 23, 2024.

Police officers allegedly found evidence of Smart running a cannabis grow operation. He was cited at the scene and not arrested.

As reported by Harper's Bazaar on September 4, 2024, Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart were together from 2011 to 2016. After separating from her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 2011, the singer began seeing Smart, her backup dancer at the time. As per the media outlet, the two had an on-and-off relationship for five years.

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart's relationship explored

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January 2013, the pop star praised Casper Smart. Calling him her "best friend," she said she used to share almost everything with him, and he always supported her.

"He's fantastic; he's like my best friend. I can tell him everything, when I'm feeling down, when I'm feeling good. He gives moral support, endless love and support," Lopez said.

On June 4, 2024, a source close to the singer told People that they broke up after dating for two and a half years. They said Jennifer Lopez took the separation well and focused on her career.

"They initially split about six weeks ago, but that can take a little time to extricate. But they've definitely broken up. The relationship had just run its course. Jennifer is actually doing really well and working hard," the source stated.

The couple broke up again in 2016

The two later got back together before ultimately breaking up in 2016. On October 17, 2016, a source close to Lopez told People that the reason behind their breakup in 2014 was allegedly cheating. They stated that the couple reconciled after Casper Smart supposedly promised the pop star he wouldn't cheat again.

"She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught. It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done," the source said.

However, Lopez caught him again in 2016, leading to their final breakup. The source claimed that Smart made multiple attempts to get back together with the singer by "working on himself" and posting positively on Instagram.

"He's been doing everything he can to get back together, working on himself and posting on his Instagram saying that 'Life is Good' and showing off his new leg tattoo that says 'You must embrace the darkness to see the light,'" the source added.

The source told the media outlet that Smart claimed to change himself but kept partying. Jennifer Lopez was seemingly dissatisfied with his alleged partying habit.

"He says he’s changed and that he is a new man but recently, on a video shoot for Wisin in Mexico, he was posting videos with bikini-clad dancers and not acting like a guy trying to remedy old habits. He was kicked to the curb not because he did not attend a party with J. Lo but because he was caught having parties of his own. No one has time for that, especially J. Lo," they said.

In other news, Jennifer Lopez's upcoming musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

