How many children does Jenna Dewan have? Actress welcomes her second baby with fiancé Steve Kazee

Step Up screen star Jenna Dewan is now a mother of three. The actress welcomed her second child and third with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, on June 14, 2024. They announced their baby girl on Instagram on June 20, 2024.

"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl"

Jenna Dewan is also a parent to Everly, 11, with her ex-spouse Channing Tatum, and Callum, 4, with Kazee. They had told the world they planned to welcome a second child in January 2024 and that they couldn’t wait to welcome the baby to their family in June.

Trending

Jenna Dewan reveals inspiration behind baby's name

Jenna Dewan appeared to divulge the inspiration for the name of her newborn daughter when she posted an Instagram story featuring Fleetwood Mac’s Rhiannon.

Many speculated that the classic track played a role in naming her baby girl. She posted a photo from a book of names that described Rhiannon as "the divine queen of fairies."

Jenna Dewan became a mother for the first time through her first child, a daughter, Everly “Evie” Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum, on 31 May 2013, in London with her former husband Channing Tatum.

When talking to PEOPLE in August 2023, Dewan revealed that Everly was also learning a lot about cosmetics following the time spent with makeup professionals. Despite her varied interests and hobbies, Everly's role as a devoted big sister stands out.

Dewan had initially worried about the significant age gap between her children, but those concerns vanished when Everly instantly bonded with her younger brother, Callum.

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, Dewan’s first child with her fiancé Steve Kazee, was born on March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. Reflecting on his birth, Dewan wrote on Instagram,

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,”

A black-and-white photo of her holding her newborn son accompanied this. Callum was born via cesarean section, with one of Dewan’s favorite songs, The Devi Prayer, a 20-minute Sanskrit prayer, playing in the background.

From an early age, Callum seemed to inherit his Tony Award-winning father’s love for music and his mother’s passion for dance. In an Instagram Story, Kazee posted a video of a 5-month-old Callum joyfully strumming buttons on a baby guitar, making the baby giggle as the instrument made some music.