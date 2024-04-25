"He's constantly reminding me to rest": Jenna Dewan gushes about her fiancé Steve Kazee for supporting her through her third pregnancy

Actress Jenna Dewan, known for her roles in TV series like The Rookie and Witches of East End, recently opened up about the immense support she has received from her fiancé, Steve Kazee, during her third pregnancy.

Dewan spoke with People Magazine at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration Presented by Aquaphor Baby at The Grove on April 23, 2024. She highlighted that Kazee's attentiveness has been a cornerstone of her pregnancy experience and shared how he takes care of her.

"He is really good with cravings and also amazing with helping out with Eve and Callum with their schedules. And he's constantly reminding me to rest, which is really nice. He's amazing in that way."

Jenna Dewan praises her fiancé, Steve Kazee, for being with her during her pregnancy

Jenna Dewan's appreciation for Kazee extends beyond the reminders to take it easy as she elaborated on how he has been particularly adept at handling her cravings and managing their children, Eve and Callum's schedules.

The actress also shared her excitement about expanding their family, which aligns with a cherished childhood vision of a joyful, bustling household.

"When I was a kid, I always had this vision — it was so specific. It was the Christmas tree around Christmas, and just kids and family and just chaos. Happy chaos all around. And I realized the other day, I was like, oh, in my own way, I am creating [that]. So that's exciting for me."

Having grown up as an only child, the experience of a big family is something Jenna Dewan finds particularly thrilling.

"Getting to experience a bigger family is really exciting," she explained.

Despite the joy and anticipation, Dewan admits this pregnancy has been more taxing, attributing the extra fatigue to managing her duties as a mother alongside her pregnancy. She noted that early nights have become a norm in her routine.

"Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired," she admitted.

Alongside her personal life, Dewan's involvement with Baby2Baby—a national nonprofit organization—shows her commitment to supporting other mothers, particularly those facing economic challenges.

"It's just amazing to be able to give these mothers, a lot of single mothers, the opportunity to have what they shouldn't be in need of, which are essential items as a mother, as well as spoiling them a little bit on Mother's Day was so beautiful," she expressed.

Through her active participation in charitable efforts and her journey into motherhood, Dewan continues to advocate for maternal support, emphasizing the importance of community assistance. She places importance on helping lighten the load for mothers, reinforcing her dedication to help mothers feel less burdened and more celebrated.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's relationship

Steve Kazee proposed to Jenna Dewan in a private and intimate setting, leading to their engagement in February 2020. Both celebrated actors had been together for several years before the proposal, but the public first became aware of their romance in late 2018 through various media reports and sightings.

Subsequently, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee formally acknowledged their relationship via social media in June 2019. Jenna Dewan uploaded a picture of them on her Instagram, officially announcing their relationship to the world.

Both welcomed their first child, a son named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6, 2020. Callum's arrival was announced by both parents on their respective social media accounts, expressing their joy and excitement for the birth of their son.

Dewan was previously married to actor Channing Tatum, whom she met on the set of the film Step Up in 2006. They married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in May 2013. Dewan and Tatum separated in April 2018 and have since co-parented their daughter.