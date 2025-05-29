How many kids does Monique have? Ages explored as son, Shalon, issues public apology over 2024 allegations

Actress and comedian Monique Imes' (a.k.a. Mo’Nique) son, Shalon Jackson, has taken to social media to issue an apology over allegations made last year. In his video, posted on X by user @ArtOfDialogue_ on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Shalon took "full accountability" for his actions, stating that they were a "betrayal."

For those unversed, the apology is in relation to Shalon's back-and forth with his mother, Monique after the latter made a comment about her relationship with her son. In February 2024, the Precious star addressed her fractured relationship with Jackson during her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast. She explained that she had made efforts to mend their relationship and was allowing the time to heal. In response, Shalon hopped on his TikTok, criticizing his mother for spinning a "false narrative," and clarified saying neither party had been trying to reconcile.

The comment sparked an online back-and-forth, with Imes even sharing private text conversations with her son.

However, the pair's relationship has since been on the mend. Notably, Monique spent this Memorial Day with her husband, Sidney Hicks, and all three of her sons—Shalo, 35, Jonathan, 19, and David, 19. She later shared pictures of the day on her Instagram page with the caption:

"GRATEFUL!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL!!!"

"I should've just kept my mouth shut and called my mother"-Shalon in his apology to Monique

Monique shares her eldest son Shalon, currently 35, with ex-husband Mark Jackson, whom she was married to between 1997 and 2001. Meanwhile, the actress married her now husband Sidney Hicks in 2006. The couple share twins Jonathan and David, born in 2005 (currently 19).

In his video, Shalon expressed regret over his complicated relationship with his parents, adding that he was grateful for their "patience" and "grace." He continued:

"Making those videos a year ago was a betrayal against our family and I have to take full accountability for it."

The 35-year-old explained that his reasons behind making the video were "irrelevant." He asserted that he shouldn't have made them, especially given the "backlash" his family received. Noting that Monique was right to worry about his mental health at the time, he added,

"I was wrong. And I shouldn't have said any of what I said. I should've just kept my mouth shut and called my mother."

He also credited his siblings for "having the idea" to have in-person conversations with each other. Shalon continued to praise their calm and caring reaction in response to his outburst, adding that it was a testament to how Hicks raised them.

"It's a veru humbling experience when your little brothers have a valid reason to punch their older brother in the face", he quipped.

The comedian explained that he was happy his mother could be in the lives of his children, as he continued,

"For those that used my words as a way to further the narrative that my mother is difficult to work with, that her husband is controlling, or that she is anything like the character that she portrayed in Precious... I also apologize to my mother for the things YOU said."

In February 2024, during her appearance on Club Shay Shay, Monique acknowledged that she didn't do the best job as a mother, especially as while also dealing with fame. She noted that she and Shalon were "very much separated" but hoped that it would get better with time.

Jackson denied this statement, as has been mentioned before, stating that neither party was making the effort to "reconcile." He added that his mother didn't show "compassion" or "consideration" when taking any "accountability."

Shortly after, Monique and Hicks hopped onto Instagram Live to state that they intend to let things "play out" in private. Hicks reminded Shalon that his mother had provided for him when they last saw him "three years ago."

The actress also shared a screenshot of her text conversation with her son that took place between 2020 and 2021. In addition to private chats, it also revealed the details of the financial assistance the couple provided Shalon with.

"HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS FROM A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY DOES NOT LOVE HER SON," Monique wrote at the time.

The 35-year-old clapped back in a video response, sarcastically stating that the "intelligent thing" to do when one's son was having a "mental episode" was to "post personal screenshots." Consequently, fans criticized the actress for sharing the messages.

