An upcoming film, The Death Of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Sarnoski is reported to start production in February 2025. This project will be fully financed by Lyrical Media. WME Independent will be representing the worldwide sales right to the film at the Cannes Film Festival this month.

As per Variety, The Death of Robin Hood is reported to feature Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Emmy winner Jodie Comer, who are heading to Sherwood Forest for the final time. The last Robin Hood film was released in 2018, which was directed by Otto Bathurst and featured Taron Egerton in the role of Robin Hood, the legendary heroic outlaw.

What is The Death of Robin Hood all about?

The film is about Robin Hood, a battle-worn loner, who is severely injured and is struggling with his past life, in which he had committed a lot of crimes. He finds himself in the hands of a mysterious woman, who gives him a last chance at salvation.

According to the official synopsis of The Death of Robin Hood, we know that Robin Hood in this movie will be:

"Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder.”

Some of the most popular versions of Robin Hood to date are Robin and Marian (1976), The Story of Robin Hood (1952), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves ( 1991), and Robin Hood (2018).

The Death of Robin Hood is reported to star Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer. No announcement has been made yet about the additional cast of the movie.

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who has starred in movies like The Wolverine (2013), Logan (2017), The Greatest Showman (2017), Van Helsing (2004), Real Steel (2011) and many more.

On the other hand, Jodie Comer has starred in major movies like The Last Duel (2021), The White Princess (2017), Help (2021), Free Guy (2021), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and more.

The director Michael Sarnoski said in a statement:

"It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

The director believes that he will be telling the story of Robin Hood, from a different perspective and is excited and confident about the story and the cast and team selection too.

Andrew Swett and Aaron Ryder of the Ryder Picture Company ( who are producing this movie along with Lyrical Media) said in a joint statement:

“This is not the story of Robin Hood we've all come to know. Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.”

The Death of Robin Hood's production will start in February 2025. Official dates and more news about the movie are about to come.