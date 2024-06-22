Superfly actor Kaalan Walker shared an update on his prison life on Friday, June 21. This comes after he was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for several counts of r*pe. He now seems to be pursuing educational degrees behind bars.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

The incarcerated actor took to his @privatevybe Instagram account to update fans on his life. He revealed that after spending two and a half years behind bars, he managed to pass six college courses with the highest grade. He added:

"I currently have passed 6 college courses with straight A’s, I’m currently on track to receive my masters degree in sociology, psychology and communications. I am a current leader and speaker for an NA and AA group, which helps incarcerated inmates get and stay off drugs and alcohol in prison."

Kaalan Walker also attached an image of himself in blue prison clothes on Instagram. In the pinned social media post, he was also seen sporting a cross-silver chain.

The social media post comes after the 29-year-old was accused of forcible r*pe, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of r*pe by intoxication, and two counts of statuary r*pe.

More about Kaalan Walker’s life in prison as actor gives an update on social media

Kaalan Walker was put behind bars after nearly 30 women, including three minors, came forward to accuse him of s*xual assault in 2021. In his latest social media post, he told his 6,000 followers that he is now the leader of the “Fatherless Fathers” group, where he teaches inmates about the importance of dealing with the trauma of not growing up with a father. Walker shared:

"I’m in constant communication with different gang leaders on the yard, of different races, to ensure no unnecessary violence happens in the facility. I am now a certified barber. I cut all inmates hair for free, to give the men a sense of confidence."

Additionally, Walker revealed that his other job in prison also included pushing elderly inmates in wheelchairs. The performer ended his social media post by saying:

"If I am motivating myself to keep going in here, you can do the same out there. Despite your current situation, always remember that God has the final say. Stay resilient."

For those uninitiated, Kaalan Walker is best known for playing Juju in his 2018 Superfly film. Additionally, he has appeared alongside actors like Halley Berry and Daniel Craig in the past, particularly in the 2017 Kings movie.

Before entering Hollywood, he was signed to Empire Records and toured alongside industry legends like Isaiah Rashad, Waka Flocka, A$AP Rocky, and G-Eazy.

At the time of his conviction in October 2022, his attorney said in an exclusive statement to USA Today that Walker was maintaining his innocence. The lawyer asserted that the actor "did not receive a fair trial as important issues were excluded by the Court."