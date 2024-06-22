"I would be the first to sign up" — Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria wants a reboot of the series

Eva Longoria recently spoke to ET at the premiere of her Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, on June 20. During her conversation with the publication, she revealed that she would love to be part of a reboot of the 2004 American drama series Desperate Housewives if it comes to fruition. She played Gabrielle Solis in the series and added that she had approached the show's creator, Marc Cherry, and said:

"Oh my God, yes! I would be the first to sign up for the reboot. Marc Cherry knows that. I've told him a hundred times. I was like, 'Let's do it again. I miss Wisteria Lane. I miss the girls. I miss Gaby Solis. I miss being her.'"

Speculating about what her character would be up to in 2023, she told Access Hollywood last year that she would "be an influencer for sure" and called her a "social media mogul."

The show revolved around a close-knit circle of housewives living in the fictional Wisteria Lane.

Eva Longoria sheds light on her Desperate Housewives journey

The actress went on to speak about her time on the show and mentioned that she missed her character. Shedding light on the first table read and meeting the cast for the first time, she told the publication:

"It wasn't a comedy and it wasn't a drama. Nobody knew what we were and when we did the first table read, it was like goosebumps because it was the entire cast and it was the first time we all had met."

Eva Longoria also recalled how she and her co-stars Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, and Marcia Cross created a bond on set and had fun while shooting.

While Longoria expressed her eagerness to be part of a possible reboot, during a March 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said she might be the only one on board for the project.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in 2023, Eva Longoria spoke about how she believes the show would be received by the current generation. She stated that it would have been "cancelled in culture" due to its groundbreaking nature.

"I don't know if we could do the show today. I think we'd get cancelled. I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don't know where these ladies would be now in their life," she said.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna in June, Eva Longoria looked back at the series as this year marks its 20th anniversary. When asked how she feels when she sees old clips from the series, the actress commented on the characters' fashion choices in the show and said:

"I think, 'Whose bright idea was it to have those skinny jeans with a zipper this big, below the hips?' Who?' They were low rise. I mean, low, low, low...nobody misses them, at all."

In October 2024, Desperate Housewives will complete 20 years since its first episode.