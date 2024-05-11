"I had fun" — Tiffany Haddish reflects on her past relationship with Common as she reacts to her ex dating Jennifer Hudson

On May 8, 2024, during an episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, renowned comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish opened up about her past relationship with ex-partner Common and his current relationship with Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson.

Reflecting on her time with the rapper, Haddish stated—

"That was a great relationship. I had fun."

Haddish and Common, both celebrated figures in the entertainment industry, had previously been in a relationship before parting ways in 2021. Despite their separation, Haddish conveyed that she has no bad blood over Common's new romance with Jennifer Hudson.

Tiffany Cornilia Haddish is an American stand-up comedian and actress who rose to prominence in 2017 with a leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip.

Tiffany Haddish reflects on her past relationship and breaks silence on her ex's new love

Tiffany Haddish reflects on her past relationship (Image via Getty)

Earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish addressed her breakup experience with the rapper Common. She told Kotb in a podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, that she does not know why the relationship ended. Comparing the relationship with a play date, she stated—

"It's like, you remember when you was a kid and you'd be on a play date, and y'all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y'all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, Where did they go? Where did they. Where'd they go?"

She further added—

"And you see them waving at you, and they mama carrying them. And they're like, 'Byeee.' That's what it was like."

Shedding more light on her breakup with Common, the Night School star suggested that "it was not mutual." The duo quietly parted ways, and it was Common who said that their relationship had come to its natural end.

Tiffany Haddish further told PEOPLE that she was "not surprised" by the timing of their split. Suggesting Common's single-relationship cycle, Haddish said it's "his schedule"—

"It's every two years. It's like six to nine months single and then two years on and then six to nine months single and then two years on. That's his schedule. That's his cycle."

Tiffany Haddish and Common in 2018 (Image via Getty)

Tiffany Haddish met Common during the shooting of the 2019 movie The Kitchen. However, in April 2024, Haddish told PEOPLE that she met Common in early 2018 or 2017. She revealed that the rapper persistently pursued her for two years before she finally agreed to the relationship—

"The only celebrity I've entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, Okay, let's do something. That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017."

According to Haddish, the duo parted ways in August 2021. However, a month before, in July 2021, Common told PEOPLE that he was enjoying his life with Tiffany Haddish—

"I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I've been experiencing that and I'm grateful for that."

During the podcast with Hoda Kotb, Tiffany Haddish also addressed Common's new relationship with Jennifer Hudson. She expressed her genuine wishes for the happiness of both Common and Hudson.

"I love Jennifer. I hope they’re having fun. Girl, please," Haddish said.

Common and Hudson, who sparked dating rumors in 2022 and co-starred in the movie Breathe, denied the rumors in September of that year. However, one year later, in February 2023, the rumors resurfaced as Common and Hudson were seen leaving for Nobu together in Malibu, California.

In January 2024, the couple officially confirmed their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Rapper Common remarked that he is in a relationship with the most beautiful people he has ever met in life—

"I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life. She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Jennifer Hudson and Common (Image via Getty)

He further added—

"This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

As of now, the couple is officially dating.

Before her relationship with Common, the Girls Trip star was married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013. Tiffany Haddish remains dedicated to her personal pursuits, recently releasing her new book, I Curse You With Joy, in 2023.

