"I just fell down to my knees"— Internet reacts to Cate Blanchett saying she wants to seriously give up acting

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett recently said she is "serious about giving up acting," sparking widespread discussion online. In an interview published in the April 9, 2025, issue of Radio Times (via The Standard), the 55-year-old actress shared her thoughts on stepping away from acting and her discomfort with aspects of celebrity life. Blanchett said,

"My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life."

She also discussed her experience with fame, adding,

"When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I'm not that person."

Following her comments, Cate Blanchett’s name began trending on social media platform X as fans and critics responded to her possibly stepping away from film and television.

Many users admired and supported Blanchett’s body of work and acknowledged her desire to pursue other goals.

"I just fell down to my knees," one user wrote.

More fans shared:

"Great actress and definitely established enough to retire anytime she wants to. Maybe she will be away for 10 years like Cameron Diaz did and step back in when she gets bored," another user said.

"I would hate to see her go but you have to do what makes you happy," third person added.

These responses contributed to the growing conversation about Blanchett’s comments and her long-running career in the entertainment industry.

Not all reactions to Cate Blanchett's statement were supportive. Several users questioned her recent contributions to film and whether her departure would be noticed.

"Name one cate blanchett movie in the last 10 years," one tweet read.

"Nobody would miss her, tbh. i can’t name a Cate Blanchett movie," another aid.

"I mean, you're not curing cancer or rescuing babies from wells. The world will be okay if you're not in the movies anymore," another person shared on X.

These reactions reflected a different segment of social media responses, where users debated her visibility and relevance in recent years.

Cate Blanchett's recent remarks on industry and future

The actress is currently starring in her first radio drama, The Fever, on BBC Radio 4. She most recently appeared in the 2025 spy thriller Black Bag. Blanchett has received two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator (2005) and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine (2013).

She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth (1998) and later played Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Cate Blanchett also commented on broader issues within Hollywood. In a Business Insider interview published on April 2, 2025, she addressed changes in the industry, including shifts in age representation and diversity. She said,

"The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years,"

She also noted the rise of female producers and writers.

She added, "The more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences."

Although she has not confirmed a timeline for retiring from acting, Cate Blanchett continues to take on new roles. According to Vanity Fair (April 10, 2025), she is set to star in Jim Jarmusch's upcoming film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

