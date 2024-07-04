“I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze” — Taylor Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome talks about her breast cancer scare

Taylor Dome, Twilight star Taylor Lautner's wife, recently opened up about her breast cancer scare. During an episode of their podcast, The Squeeze, Dome shared the emotional story of her discovery of a lump in her breast while in the shower.

"I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze. Feeling something foreign in your body, especially there, was terrifying. I immediately started crying, and both our dogs ran into the bathroom when they heard me," Taylor shared.

The discovery was particularly shocking for the 27-year-old, given her family history of other types of cancer. Despite the immediate fear and emotional turmoil, she and her husband took swift action. She underwent an ultrasound earlier this year, which, to their relief, revealed that the lump was not cancerous.

Reflecting on the experience, Dome detailed how she found the lump.

"I was showering, washing my body, soaping myself up, and I felt this lump on my boob. I paused for a second and thought, ‘Wait, what?’ I pressed on it again and started to feel it, and there was this hard lump there."

Taylor Lautner, 32, added to his wife's account, describing the lump as "very noticeable."

Highlighting how she has had family and friends deal with breast cancer, Taylor wanted to visit a breast center immediately but needed a referral from her gynecologist first. After obtaining the referral, she visited the breast center, where doctors performed an ultrasound. The results were a relief, as the lump was not cancerous.

Taylor Dome was informed that such lumps could result from hormonal changes causing breast tissue to move around. Despite the reassurance, the lump remains present to this day.

"It's fine; sometimes these things just happen. The tissue can just move around. Hormonally, it can change," she explained.

Lautner, who married Dome in 2022, admitted to feeling terrified upon hearing the news. He explained that it was difficult for his mind not to go to the worst place. He tried to hide his fear to avoid increasing his wife's anxiety, demonstrating the emotional toll such health scares can have on both individuals and their partners.

This scare has prompted the Lautners to encourage others to perform regular self-examinations and seek medical advice when necessary. Taylor Dome said that she can't imagine anybody else going through that and noted that it's important to take it seriously, but also important to try not to jump to the worst conclusions.

Taylor Dome shared that she has kept the experience relatively private but understands the potential impact of sharing her story publicly. Reflecting on the incident, Dome expressed her gratitude for the positive outcome and her current well-being. She clarified that she is happy and thriving and that everything is okay now.

