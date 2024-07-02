"I was naughty" — Nicole Kidman says she used to disobey her parents in her youth all the time

Nicole Kidman sits down with A Family Affair co-stars Zac Efron and Joey King to talk about their teenage years, where the 57-year-old actress shared that she was "naughty" as a teen.

In an Instagram video shared by Netflix on Monday, July 1, Kidman tells her co-stars about her rebellious teenage years. Answering the question about how often they disobeyed their parents, the actress said:

"I love my parents. [But] I always disobeyed them a lot."

Further sharing how she got herself into trouble during her teen years, Kidman added:

"I was naughty, and then I would confess. [I] claimed out of the window, took the screen off, and [I] would climb out. [I would] climb back in at 5 am and pretend I'd been asleep all night."

Seemingly not shocked about the actress' confession, Efron, who admitted in the video that he wasn't a rebellious teen, said to his A Family Affair co-star during the conversation:

"You're so awesome. I love it."

Meanwhile, Joey King commented about Nicole Kidman's teenage antics, saying it's "so cool." But Kidman said to move on with the question because "there's a lot more" about her rebellious teenage story.

Nicole Kidman jokingly said that Zac Efron was lying about his non-rebellious confession

In the same video with Netflix, Nicole Kidman's co-star and love interest in A Family Affair shared his two cents about disobeying his parents when he was a teen, which the actor said he never did. Efron shared:

"I never snuck out of the house, never went to parties. [I was] always in bed at 9. I got straight A's. I excelled."

Appearing shocked about Efron's tame teen years compared to hers, Kidman jokingly said:

"Okay, he's totally lying... I thought you were joking."

However, the actor clarified that he was telling the truth, saying that not getting himself in trouble during those years brought him where he is today. Zac Efron noted:

"No, really. I think that's probably why I'm here today. It was my parents. My parents are the best. I love them. I would never disobey."

As for Joey King, she shared in the video that she did a couple of things "here and there," some things that her mom would be mad about when she found out, but that she would feel guilty about doing those things and would end up confessing to her mom. While she didn't clarify what they were, the young actress admitted elsewhere in the conversation that she never snuck out of the house.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron reunite on screen for a second time for the latest Netflix movie, A Family Affair, which is out now on the streaming platform. The duo will play each other's love interest while Joey King joins them as Kidman's daughter in the movie.

