"I wish the filmmakers had included a psychiatrist who could explain this"- Viewers baffled by Molly's lies in A Deadly American Marriage

A Deadly American Marriage brought forth the story of Jason Corbett's killing, and along with it, it shed light on the controversial Molly Martens, who was not only behind the physical assault that killed the 39-year-old man, but is also a divisive figure who had seemingly made up some huge lies. Some of these lies were not even coherent with the real narrative, even the one she and her father tried to push.

Molly Martens was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder, and so was her father, Thomas Martens. But through a few twists, which many allege to be orchestrated, they ended up getting a reduced sentence, and ultimately got out of prison following a short sentence.

With A Deadly American Marriage, Netflix has shed greater light on Molly Martens, and it seems that viewers are more than disgusted with the convicted felon. One of the things that viewers pointed out about Molly Martens was her lie about knowing Corbett's ex-wife, who had died. She even claimed that she thought Jason killed his ex-wife. This raised many questions amongst viewers, including why she would marry Jason if she thought he was indeed behind the death.

Many Reddit users pointed to Molly Martens' twisted mental state in the conversation. User Square-Sun654 summed this up, writing:

"I wish the filmmakers had included a psychiatrist who could explain this - I think this, and her overall insistence that she was the children’s real mother was a kind of pathology. I think Jason saw this obsession early in their marriage and that is why he dragged his feet on adoption. He know it was unhealthy."

Many other users also put forth their opinions about this.

"She said she was a childhood friend and was going to be the godmother of the 2 kids, she's clearly insane."- another user said.

"She said she was a good friend to Jason’s deceased first wife. Unbelievable."- yet another user added.

"I wish they had asked Molly and Tom about Molly’s lies - I’d love to hear their explanation."- yet another user said.

Though Jason Corbett's killers got out much sooner than one would expect, at least Netflix's A Deadly American Marriage has brought the case back to the limelight.

What is A Deadly American Marriage all about?

A Deadly American Marriage is a Netflix documentary that chronicles the killing of Jason Corbett, who died after a violent assault at his home in North Carolina in 2015. He was assaulted by his wife, Molly Martens, and father-in-law, Thomas Martens, both of whom were eventually arrested and charged with the murder.

However, the duo got out of prison in 2024 after their initial conviction was reversed, and they accepted a plea deal.

The logline for the documentary reads:

"A disturbing 911 call and horrific crime scene raise questions about Jason Corbett's death. His family shares memories and hidden realities beneath their perfect-looking life."

The documentary has garnered significant attention and remains a topic of conversation now.

A Deadly American Marriage is currently streaming on Netflix.

