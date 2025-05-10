"Her and her disgusting father should still be in prison" — Fans furious with Molly Martens' punishment in A Deadly American Marriage 

Netflix's latest offering, A Deadly American Marriage, has effectively kickstarted a conversation that was long due about the killing of Jason Corbett, who died at his home in North Carolina in 2015 due to physical assault by his wife, Molly Martens, and his father-in-law, Thomas Martens. Though the case had previously been under widespread media coverage, the ultimate conclusion of the murder remains unsatisfactory.

After 39-year-old Jason Corbett died, Molly Martens allegedly had their house industrially cleaned and tried to get rid of all evidence that would point to a murder. She and her father were found guilty of second-degree murder eventually, but their plea was accepted, and they ultimately got away with a reduced sentence. The pair was released in 2024.

The gravity of the crime and the disproportionate response to it have become a source of a lot of discussion after Netflix premiered A Deadly American Marriage. Many users took to social media platforms like Reddit to express their anger and frustration over this punishment. User RoxieMatthews summed this up, saying:

"I’m in shock with this girl - she’s an absolute psycho. Like the audacity to be talking like she’s the victim!? Like we should feel bad for her?...Yelling and fighting within families is normal and doesn’t = abuse. Absolutely pathetic excuse. Her and her disgusting father should still be in prison. I hope she has an awful life. Vile humans."

Many users voiced similar opinions about the case.

"Its crazy how easy her and her father got away its most likely cuz he's an FBI agent & they pulled some strings," another user noted.

"Her and her killer psycho father should be locked up for life. It was clear as day that the killing was premeditated: setting recording devices, destabilizing Jason, controlling the narrative, coaching the kids, the hundreds of lies, all the inconsistencies. Their lawyers are completely unprofessional and fu**ing joke. They think we believe their unsupported statements? I got so mad watching this documentary," another user said.

"I work with victims of domestic violence and she is not a victim. She is a liar and a manipulator and used coercive control to establish her own narrative in order to get those kids. Watching this documentary made me so mad, her behaviour is a disgrace to real victims," another user added.

While Jason Corbett's murder may not have received sufficient justice, A Deadly American Marriage has at least brought the case back to the forefront, and people are finally more aware of what Molly Martens and her father did.

What is A Deadly American Marriage all about?

A Deadly American Marriage is a Netflix documentary that chronicles the killing of Jason Corbett, which occurred due to assault by his wife, Molly Martens, and her father, Thomas Martens.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"A disturbing 911 call and horrific crime scene raise questions about Jason Corbett's death. His family shares memories and hidden realities beneath their perfect-looking life."

The documentary is directed by Jenny Popplewell and Jessica Burgess. It thoroughly examines the murder and its aftermath, which most who hear the story do not agree with.

After all the attempts by Molly to get away with the murder, she was finally charged with second-degree murder in 2017. However, after an appeal, the decision was reversed, and, owing to a plea deal, they got out of prison in 2024.

The case remains sensational even now, and with A Deadly American Marriage now streaming, it is once again back in the media coverage.

