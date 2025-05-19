"I wrote it backwards" - Another Day in America Director/Writer Emilio Mauro (Exclusive)

There are few movies quite like Another Day in America. What seems like a lighthearted office setting soon turns into chaos as tragedy strikes. The events go from slapstick to sinister in under two hours.

Ad

Created by Emilio Mauro, Another Day in America is a punch to the gut. It shows just how one event can snowball into another in a matter of hours. Mauro spoke to Sportskeeda about the genesis of the movie. He said:

"I wrote it backwards. I knew the ending. That's actually based off something that occurred locally, where I'm from. So I wanted to start the day in the office. Something kinda leaked into the office from the night before. Caused some chaos."

Ad

Trending

Another Day in America is a movie designed in a TV series format

Boasting an ensemble cast consisting of Alexis Knapp and Natasha Henstridge among others, Another Day in America has multiple characters, each with their own little arc. All of which culminate in the tragedy that unfolds in the closing moments. Mauro said:

"I kind of used a TV model there. Because they are almost like episodes. And I wanted to make sure that every chapter or episode had its own little, tiny arc. That you got a piece of the story. Because it's multiple storylines."

Ad

Ad

This served two purposes. Not only did it help differentiate between the storylines unfolding on screen, but it also helped to show that the events occurred over the course of one day. Mauro elaborated:

"The other thing I did is I broke it down into times too, because I wanted to show that I'm leading to the end of the day. It is one day. Starts at 9, ends at 5 or whatever it is."

Ad

There are moments in Another Day in America that could be at home in a sitcom like The Office. Mauro spoke about the comedic element of his writing:

"My intention was to be funny. Or at least try to. It's hard to be funny when you don't think you are. And I tried to keep it kinda light and funny and interesting and as I got closer to that really dark moment at the end, I wanted to slowly kinda get closer to that tone. Which I did in the last two chunks maybe."

Ad

Ad

Mauro spoke about how Another Day in America, while full of social and cultural debate, does not side with one character or portray one point of view. From his perspective, the topics of conversation that are relevant three years after writing them are a massive victory.

"It's open to the viewer's interpretation. All I wanted to do was stay true to the art and craft of real narrative. If you have one strong character, you gotta have an equally strong character with an opposing point of view. And the fight should be equal," he said.

Ad

Another Day in America is now available to rent and purchase in the US on Prime Video and Fandango. The film will soon be released on Hoopla, inDEMAND, iTunes, and Google Play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More