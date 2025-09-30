Is ‘The Simpsons’ returning to theaters with a new movie in 2027, 20 years after the original?

The Simpsons just returned to FOX for its 37th season on Sunday, September 28, 2025, but that's not the only news from the long-running animated series. Disney announced on Monday, September 29, 2025, that the still untitled The Simpsons movie is coming out in movie theaters on July 23, 2027.Disney and 20th Century Fox made the joint announcement on Instagram on Monday with a picture of Homer's hand snagging a pink donut covered with sprinkles shaped like the number two. The art tagline reads: &quot;Homer's coming back for seconds.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile it won't be out in theaters in two years, the upcoming film's release will be in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's original movie, which dropped in cinemas in the US on July 27, 2007. It was a hit, with the film making over $536 million worldwide. Also, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming Simpsons movie has taken the release date that Disney previously set for an untitled Marvel movie.The project has been removed from the studio's schedule, which means there will no longer be a new Marvel installment between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which drop on December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, respectively.The Simpsons series is back on Fox, and Marge Simpson is aliveWhile there's still a two-year wait for The Simpsons movie, the series that premiered in December 1989 is back on television for its 37th season. The new seasons premiered on Sunday, September 28, 2025, bringing back the famous family of Marge, Homer, Bart, and Lisa Simpson.A still from the series (Image via Hulu)Following the revelation that Marge died in a flash-forward storyline in the season 36 finale, she returned and is very much alive in the season 37 premiere. The new season kicks off with Marge Simpson connecting with her daughter, Lisa, over her collection of vintage clothing from her younger years and an old TV show she was obsessed with: Keagan's Pond.The series will follow a weekly release schedule, with one new episode airing on Fox every Sunday night, 8:00 pm ET. New episodes will also be released on streaming platforms, on Hulu and Disney+, a day after they come out on Fox.The animated show's return on television is not the only good news this season, as the series is also hitting its 800th episode in The Simpsons season 37. Series co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos shared their plans on how to celebrate the show's historic milestone in an interview with TV Line, published on September 28, 2025.Mazariegos confirmed that they will celebrate the milestone with two separate episodes that will air on the same night, adding that it's going to be a couch gag. He said:&quot;It's an episode that deals with Marge's relationship with Santa's Little Helper; we even look back at the first episode when they got a dog. The way we address [the milestone] is by addressing it in the couch gag.&quot;So far, Disney and 20th Century Fox haven't confirmed any plot details for the upcoming The Simpsons film. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the highly anticipated movie as the year progresses.