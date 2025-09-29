The Simpsons season 37 premiere kicks off with a focus on Marge and Lisa's relationship. Thanks to her mom's vintage clothes from the attic, Lisa becomes the new style icon at Springfield Elementary. With her new fashion style comes a membership to the school's elite fashion club and a new group of friends who get her into stealing old clothes from people's attics.

Ad

They are most successful in their attic raid except one, which ends with Lisa getting stuck in the attic as the police arrive at the house. However, Lisa is not jailed for stealing at the end of The Simpsons season 37 premiere because someone comes to her rescue, breaking her out of the attic while someone else stalls the police.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Simpsons season 37 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Who helps Lisa escape the police in The Simpsons season 37 premiere?

The end of The Simpsons season 37 premiere hits Lisa hard, questioning her earlier risky choices as she is about to go to jail for stealing clothes. While raiding the attic for Martin Prince's mom's old clothes, the security alarm is triggered after Martin Prince's father hears a commotion. It turns out that the family doesn't own a TV, which Lisa and her friends have been using to distract the dads.

Ad

Lisa and Marge escape (Image via Hulu)

As the security alarm blares, the rest of Lisa's friends leave the attic through the wall trellis they used to break in. However, Lisa sees a shirt similar to her mom's, which one of the girls cut off to make a crop top earlier in The Simpsons season 37 premiere. Instead of coming down, she takes the shirt and throws her bag to the ground in haste. But it also ruins the trellis, so there's no way for her to go down.

Ad

Thankfully for her, Marge Simpson comes to her rescue, à la Keagan's Pond style, the old TV show they have been bonding over before Lisa becomes too "cool" to hang out with her mom. Marge brings a ladder for Lisa, and they escape via a dinghy just as the police arrive at the house. Meanwhile, Homer stalls the police with a brutal action show on his phone so they can escape through the lake.

Ad

The Simpsons season 37 premiere: How does Lisa get roped into stealing vintage clothes in the first place?

Thanks to Marge's vintage clothes in The Simpsons season 37 premiere, Lisa becomes notorious as a fashionista in her school. But when her new friends invite her to go thrifting, she finds out that it's not actually thrifty, as the clothes are way overpriced. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on some old, probably dead woman's clothes, she invites her friends to raid her mom's old clothes instead.

Ad

Lisa and her friends steal old clothes (Image via Hulu)

While there, Lisa's offhand comment about how old people in their neighborhood probably have vintage clothing sitting unused in their attics started the whole saga of raiding attics. It kicks off with her new friends going to Ralph's house to play Candyland with him. What Lisa doesn't know is that she is being used as a distraction while the others steal Ralph's mom's old clothes.

Ad

It turns out that Lisa is so into vintage fashion that it doesn't take long for her friends to convince her that she has a genius idea, which her friends only executed. They formulate a plan, and Lisa becomes a more active member with the scheme—they raid attics one after the other during the mother-son dance.

Read more: 7 best characters from The Simpsons

What do the girls do with the stolen clothes in The Simpsons season 37 premiere?

While Lisa and any of her friends come out of The Simpsons season 37 premiere unscathed, they have to repent for what they have done. Marge isn't sending them to jail, but she does send the girls house-to-house to return all the clothes they have stolen.

Ad

The end of the premiere episode sees them carting all the vintage clothes while Marge Simpson follows them along in her car. She's also wearing the Frank Paul donkey shirt Lisa has stolen for her from Martin Prince's mom's stash of vintage clothing. She's not returning that one.

Catch The Simpsons season 37 premiere streaming on Hulu. New episodes arrive every Sunday on Fox and will be streaming on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More