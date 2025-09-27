The Simpsons season 37 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and latest updates so far

Directed by Matt Selman and created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons season 37 is a 17-episode animated comedy that continues to explore the increasingly chaotic world of Springfield following the show’s record-breaking television run. The series, which first premiered on December 17, 1989, with America's favorite dysfunctional family at the forefront, is set to return with season 37 on September 28, 2025.The season will kick off with its first episode, titled Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother, followed by weekly releases. Storylines include Lisa joining the school's elite fashion club and exploring how Homer gets Superintendent Chalmers a job at the power plant. Viewers can also expect a different Springfield filled with new adventures for the titular family.Selman serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Groening. The returning cast includes Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson, Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson. Additionally, the season will feature cameos from Danny Pudi, Glenn Howerton, Albert Brooks, and many others.When and where will The Simpsons season 37 release?A still from the trailer (Image via X/@TheSimpsons)The Simpsons season 37 will premiere exclusively on Fox on September 28, 2025, with the first episode airing that night. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will follow the show's traditional weekly release schedule until the season finale in Spring 2026.The confirmed episode lineup for The Simpsons season 37 includes:Episode 1: Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother (September 28, 2025)Episode 2: Keep Chalm and Gary On (October 5, 2025)Episode 3: Treehouse of Horror XXXVI (October 12, 2025)Episode 4: TBA (October 19, 2025)Episode 5: TBA (October 26, 2025)Episode 6: TBA (November 2, 2025)Fox will broadcast The Simpsons as part of its Animation Domination block on Sunday nights at 8 PM ET/PT. For viewers without cable, multiple streaming options exist: new episodes appear on Hulu the day after broadcast, while the complete series library is available on Disney+, though the newest season typically arrives on Disney+ after the full season concludes on Fox.All cast members in The Simpsons season 37The Simpsons season 37 features the iconic main cast, led by returning voice actors from previous seasons, alongside several new guest stars and special appearances. Beyond the core stars, season 37 will also feature a catalog of recurring voices in various roles. Here is the complete cast of The Simpsons season 37:Dan CastellanetaJulie KavnerNancy CartwrightYeardley SmithHank AzariaHarry ShearerDanny DeVitoMegan MullallyAlbert BrooksMelissa McCarthyJames L. BrooksKevin Michael RichardsonPamela HaydenWhat to expect from The Simpsons season 37?The Simpsons season 37 will continue America's longest-running animated comedy with fresh adventures for the Springfield family, tackling contemporary social issues through its iconic satirical lens. Premiering September 28, 2025, the season will feature 17 episodes airing Sunday nights at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox.The season will open with &quot;Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother,&quot; in which Lisa joins the school's elite fashion club after wearing Marge's &quot;vintage&quot; clothes from the 90s. The storyline explores themes of sustainability and social status as the fashion club members turn to questionable methods to acquire more retro looks.Viewers can expect Homer helping Superintendent Chalmers secure a job at the nuclear power plant, leading to Chalmers discovering mutated snails and becoming a &quot;man-o-sphere guru.&quot; Another episode titled &quot;Bart 'N' Frink&quot; will feature Bart and Professor Frink traveling to an island of &quot;billionaire body-hackers.&quot;This season will also mark a major milestone, with the show's 800th episode scheduled to air in February 2026, cementing the show as one of the longest-running shows in television history. Director Gabriel DeFrancesco reflected on the show's enduring appeal in an interview with Cartoon Brew, stating:“We have a joke that The Simpsons are golden handcuffs. With new shows, the scripts can be hit or miss, and you don’t always have the assets or tools for ambitious storytelling. Here, the writers deliver really solid ideas, and visually you can get away with more — cinematic shots, complex staging — because the infrastructure’s been built over decades.”The Simpsons season 37 premieres on FOX on September 28, 2025.