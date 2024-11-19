"It was just so bizare"— Florence Pugh reveals she had to freeze her eggs at 27 after PCOS diagnosis

Florence Pugh, known for her roles in Oppenheimer and We Live in Time, recently revealed she froze her eggs at 27 following a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Pugh appeared on the SHE MD podcast with Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, also known as "Dr. A," and influencer Mary Alice Haney, in an episode that aired on November 19, 2024. The now 28-year-old actress shared the emotional and physical challenges of navigating these conditions, both of which can impact fertility. Pugh opened up about how a sudden intuition led her to seek medical advice.

"I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I'd had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me," she shared.

During her consultation with Dr. A, Florence Pugh was asked if she had ever undergone an egg count. Her initial reaction was one of disbelief.

"I was like, 'No, what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?'"

The tests, however, revealed a diagnosis of PCOS and endometriosis, conditions that can cause irregular periods, acne, and even infertility. Faced with this reality, Dr. A advised her to freeze her eggs promptly. Reflecting on this moment, Pugh admitted:

"It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines. My mom had babies into her 40s. My gran had babies throughout…And then, of course, I learned completely different information at age 27. I need to get my eggs out and do it quickly."

She expressed gratitude for catching the diagnosis early, adding, "I've been wanting kids since I was a child."

Florence Pugh advocates for greater awareness and education on PCOS and fertility issues

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age, characterized by symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, excessive hair growth, and acne. According to the PCOS Awareness Association, the condition is a leading cause of infertility.

Endometriosis, as defined by the Cleveland Clinic, involves the growth of tissue similar to the uterine lining in other parts of the body, leading to pain and fertility challenges. On the podcast, Florence Pugh admitted she had heard of PCOS but underestimated its prevalence and impact.

"I really just thought that it was something that you'd feel and that you'd know you had," she explained. However, symptoms like "acne and hair that shouldn't be in certain places" were dismissed as normal signs of stress or life as a woman.

The Thunderbolts star emphasized the importance of discussing fertility and reproductive health, particularly among young women.

"If you have a dream of maybe one day being a mum, these things are so important, much like learning how to find lumps in your breast," Florence Pugh said.

She advocated for introducing fertility education in schools, stating:

"It wouldn't be that hard to educate everybody on this when you're at school. It's something that will be the defining factor of whether you can have children or not."

Florence Pugh's decision to share her journey is part of a growing movement among celebrities raising awareness about fertility and reproductive health. New episodes of Dear Media's SHE MD podcast, where Pugh made her revelations, are available every Thursday.

Currently, Florence Pugh is gearing up for her upcoming projects, including her role in Thunderbolts, set to expand her evolving filmography.

