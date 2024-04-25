What are the causes and symptoms of PCOS? Victoria Monet speaks about weight gain due to the condition 

Popular singer and songwriter, Victoria Monet recently opened up about her weight gain due to PCOS in an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The On My Mama singer candidly posted a picture of herself from Coachella 2024 and stated—

“Welp.. I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively… datassss. I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically at least now there’s two moons on the stage.”

While Victoria Monet opened up about her struggles with PCOS in the story, she also shared some bits from Coachella with her 2 million followers on Instagram, where she showed herself on the stage, backstage and even entering the venue. In a few pictures, she was also seen having a gala time with her friends at the music and art festival.

As per Women Health, PCOS, also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a health problem faced by a few women that affects their health and appearance due to hormonal imbalance. The website states that a few symptoms of the condition can be an irregular menstrual cycle, the appearance of more hair and acne on the face and body, along visible weight gain.

PCOS can also be genetic: More details explored as Victoria Monet opens up about her struggles with the condition

As Victoria Monet revealed that she is struggling with PCOS, it brewed a discussion on social media, as her fans and followers began praising her for raising awareness about the issue and being open about it. Posting a picture of herself from Coachella 2024, Victoria Monet revealed that her weight gain has been due to the condition, and she is struggling with shedding it off.

While lifestyle and insulin levels can be the cause of PCOS, however, the condition also runs in the family and can be passed on genetically. This means, that if a woman’s mother or sister has the condition, the chances of them getting it are higher. While weight gain is a symptom of the condition, other symptoms can also include skin darkening, and in some cases, women can also experience infertility.

PCOS can be diagnosed through easy measures like blood tests and ultrasounds and can be treated with diet and lifestyle changes, medicines, and a few other procedures. Johns Hopkins’ website states that women with the condition can be at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems.

About Victoria Monet, in brief

Born on May 1, 1989, Victoria is an American singer-songwriter. She started participating in the performing arts at an early age, and in 2010 she started a music career. Her breakthrough commercial release, Jaguar II (2023), was her first studio album.

Victoria Monet has been in the spotlight lately, as she attended her first Grammy Awards in February 2024, and bagged 3 awards. The 34-year-old singer is best known for her songs, Jaguar, Jaguar II, On My Mama, and her collaborations with Ariana Grande, for the songs, Yours Truly and Positions.