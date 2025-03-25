"It's gonna ruffle some feathers"— Internet reacts to Lizzo being cast to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in upcoming biopic

Grammy winner Lizzo will star in her first leading role as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Rosetta, an upcoming biopic from Amazon MGM Studios, as reported by Deadline. The film highlights Tharpe's influence in blending gospel with electric guitar, shaping the foundation of rock and roll, and inspiring legends like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard.

The biopic, written by Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) and Kwynn Perry (Tigerbelles), will highlight Tharpe's musical genius, her struggles in a male-dominated industry, and her personal life, including her complex relationships.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions about the casting.

"It's gonna ruffle some feathers, no doubt, but if done right, this could introduce a whole new generation to one of music's most underrated legends," one X user commented.

"Lizzo is a rockstar I'm happy she's playing this role," another user wrote.

"That's rockin' news! Lizzo bringing those good vibes to the big screen," a user remarked.

Fans had mixed reactions to Lizzo's casting—some praised her, while others questioned the choice, citing concerns about accuracy and performance.

"Was no one else available?" an X user commented.

"Lizzo as rosetta tharpe could be a vibe or a miss let's be real it's a biopic not a concert we'll see if she rocks it or flops it," another user wrote.

"The way I cant believe her acting lmao," a user wrote.

Lizzo celebrates her casting and her historic achievements

Internet reacts to Lizzo being cast to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in upcoming biopic( image via @lizzobeeating_Instagram)

Amid the mixed reactions, the About Damn Time singer expressed her excitement for the role. She took to Instagram on March 24, sharing a screenshot of the news with the caption on her Ig story,

"It's finally out y'all. I'm so excited and honored."

On the same day, she also posted a screenshot of Deadline's article front page with the caption,

"Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah."

This is not Lizzo's first foray into acting. She previously played in Hustlers (2019) alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. She also made a guest appearance in The Mandalorian. Rosetta will be her first lead role in a film.

Lizzo, a four-time Grammy winner, is also co-producing the film alongside Kevin Beisler, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Forest Whitaker.

According to People, she made history in 2023 by winning the Grammy award for Record of the Year for her song About Damn Time, becoming the first Black woman to win in that category since Houston in 1994. Her song Truth Hurts spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rapper.

The film will cover key moments in Tharpe's life, including her struggles with societal norms and the famous 1951 concert where she turned her wedding into a historic stadium show, as reported by Far Out on February 17, 2025. The film aims to shed light on Tharpe's often-overlooked contributions to music and culture.

Significant Productions, led by Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, has produced films on influential figures like Fruitvale Station and Sorry to Bother You.

