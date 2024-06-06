“It’s a grenade going off in my mouth” — Kevin Bacon shares he lost some lip skin from a microwaved boiled egg

Kevin Bacon revealed he burned himself when a microwave-boiled egg exploded. The iconic film star brought up the mishap on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, while he was promoting his new film Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F.

The 65-year-old actor, along with his brother Michael, are part of a band called The Bacon Brothers. During the SAG-AFTRA strike, the group released a new album and even went on a tour. Talking about an anecdote while on the road, he explained:

"You stay in these hotels that are not very high-end. They often have the free breakfast which is like the waffles and the eggs and a couple of pieces of Cheerio."

The Tremors star recalled grabbing a couple of boiled eggs for the road. He described bringing the peeled eggs to his hotel room and putting them in the microwave for a minute to heat them.

"All of the sudden, I hear ‘Boom! So I’m like, ‘Aw, this is such a drag, I gotta clean it up.’ But I’m hungry. So I bite into the other egg, and it’s a grenade going off in my mouth. It exploded in my mouth," he said.

"For the next month, my lips were bright red" — Kevin Bacon about the exploding egg incident

Immediately taking action, Kevin Bacon grabbed a cold towel and put it on his face, but was shocked to find "the skin of (his) lips on the towel." The actor had called a doctor, who prescribed him medications to help him heal. Recalling the time, he quipped:

"For the next month, my lips were bright red, like I was a Kansas City Chiefs fan."

Seth Meyers and Kevin Bacon laughed about the incident, with the latter stating it was a "cautionary tale" and suggesting alternative ways to eat the egg. Meyers interrupted the 65-year-old and jokingly stated:

"Don’t take this the wrong way. I don’t think anybody here has to be cautioned to bring two eggs from one hotel to another hotel and then throw them in a microwave."

The pair share a good laugh, with Bacon adding, "I learned a great lesson." Before describing the incident, the Hollow Man actor asked the host to think of a New York Post headline fitting the unfortunate episode.

While finishing his story, he asked the host for a headline, to which Meyers promptly answered, "Kevin is Not Smart." However, the actor proposed "Bacon Burned by Egg."

Kevin Bacon also discussed growing his vegetables and cooking. He explained that he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, like to make their own stuff, adding that Kyra is a "recipe follower" while he is a "rebel."

Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F. stars Eddie Murphy in the lead and is set for a July 2 release.