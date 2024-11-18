"It was such a weird thing"— Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals the press knew about her mother's death before her

Jennifer Love Hewitt, the American actress shares personal memories about her late mother, Patricia Mae, in her upcoming book "Inheriting Magic." Set for release on December 10, the book delves into their close bond. Alongside this, Hewitt's latest project, The Holiday Junkie, premieres on Lifetime on December 14, exploring themes of loss and holiday cheer.

At an event at Zibby's Bookshop in Los Angeles on November 14, 2024, the actress opened up about her mother's passing, revealing that the media knew about her mother's death before she did. Jennifer Love Hewitt recounted the experience during a conversation with 9-1-1 co-star Bryan Safi.

On June 12, 2012, the actress was reportedly returning home from the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. Hewitt stated that due to the 10.5-hour flight home, the press had already reported her mother's death by the time she landed.

"The part that I didn't put in the book is that actually the press knew that my mom had passed before I did," she shared. "It was such a weird thing for me. But then later on, I was like, but everybody's always known everything about my life kind of before."

Jennifer Love Hewitt honors her mother's legacy

Jennifer Love Hewitt went on to recall memories with her mother during the event. She said,

"If I had a broken heart or a bad day, she would put up Christmas lights because she believed that that sort of lifted the mood."

The actress further recalled,

"We would walk into a restaurant, and people couldn't care less about me; that was my mother," Hewitt added. "She made friends with everyone, there was no stranger in the world to her whatsoever."

Twelve years after her mother's passing, Jennifer Love Hewitt added that she's finally ready to share her journey through grief. The book, "Inheriting Magic," according to the actress, is her way of honoring Patricia's legacy and sharing how she's continued to infuse her mother's spirit into her own family.

Her Lifetime movie The Holiday Junkie, which she directed and stars in alongside her husband Brian Hallisay, echoes similar themes. The film tells the story of a woman navigating her first Christmas without her mother while finding solace in unexpected ways.

The project also includes a touching tribute to lost loved ones, with cast and crew members contributing photos of those they have lost, to honor their memories. On the set of The Holiday Junkie, Hewitt fostered a sense of community and collective healing,

"We had a board where everybody would bring pictures of their loved ones who had passed," she shared. "At the end, people felt like they honored their loved ones, and it was beautiful that way."

Reflecting on her mother's impact, Hewitt shared a poignant memory: her mother's tradition of holding hands before work. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on November 16, the actress shared,

"She said, 'I want you to take my love and support with you.' And I miss it. It's the thing I miss the most."

Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to release her deeply personal memoir "Inheriting Magic" on December 10, offering fans an intimate look at her life and relationship with her late mother. Shortly after, her Lifetime movie The Holiday Junkie, which she directed, executive produced, and stars in, will premiere on December 14.

