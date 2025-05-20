"Little finger saw this and immediately passed away": Fans react as Sophie Turner reveals her abs and ripped physique

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently posted pictures of her friend, singer Taura Lamb's, bachelorette trip to Tori Island, Ireland. On May 19, Turner uploaded a carousel post with a now-deleted photo wherein she is flexing her ripped physique in a red-and-white gingham bikini. She also posted pictures in another bikini, a blue one paired with a sequinned wrap.

According to an E! News report dated May 20, 2025, the 29-year-old actress was accompanied by her friends Grace McGovern, Holly Willems, Nadia Sofia Parkes, and others. In the caption of her Instagram post, Turner expressed that she enjoyed the bachelorette trip to Tori Island, writing,

"I want to live on Tori Island forever. But our girl's gotta go get hitched."

Her now-deleted bikini picture was posted on Reddit in r/popculturechat, where fans were seemingly impressed with Turner's abs and physique.

One netizen (u/wifeunderthesea) made a Game of Thrones reference, saying Lord Petyr Baelish, nicknamed Littlefinger in the series, would pass away from seeing the actress's physique.

"Little finger saw this and immediately passed away," the user wrote.

A netizen talks about Sophie Turner's Instagram post. (Image via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

Some netizens praised the actress's dedication to fitness.

Netizens discuss Sophie Turner's Instagram post. (Image via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

One Reddit user (u/sunemini) complimented Turner's physique, saying her body looks good even after giving birth twice. Another (u/fxp1706) stated that her playing Lara Croft in Amazon's upcoming Tomb Raider television series "makes sense."

According to Variety's report on November 14, 2024, a source confirmed the casting for the show last year. Meanwhile, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the writer and executive producer of the series.

Netizens discuss the actress's Instagram post. (Image via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

Some netizens continued to make Game of Thrones references, as one (u/majestic-result-1782) jokingly said this ripped Sansa Stark can easily beat Joffrey Baratheon.

Netizens discuss the actress's Instagram post. (Image via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

Last month, a source claimed Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson allegedly broke up

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson (Image via Instagram/@sophiet)

Sophie Turner was first seen with Peregrine Pearson, the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, in October 2023. For the unversed, singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, 2023. The former couple share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. Jonas and Turner's divorce was finalized in September 2024.

According to The Sun on April 25, 2025, a source close to the Game of Thrones actress and Pearson claimed they allegedly broke up. The source stated that Turner is seemingly single and focusing on her children and career.

"Sophie and Peregrine had a great time together but the relationship ran its course. She is single and is focusing on her career and her two daughters," they said.

While the two have not addressed the breakup rumor, Sophie last posted about Pearson in January 2025. The media outlet also reported that the actress had allegedly unfollowed Pearson last month.

While Turner did not address her latest relationship, she did discuss her divorce in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October 2024. She stated the separation was hard because she and Jonas had a "beautiful relationship."

"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard," she said.

Sophie Turner's last project, the British television miniseries Joan, was released on September 29, 2024.

