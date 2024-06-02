Mandy Moore's kids' names explored as actress announces she is pregnant with third child

Mandy Moore took to Instagram on May 31, 2024, to share news of her third pregnancy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. Her post features her two sons, eldest Augustus, aged 3, and her youngest, Ozzie, 19, months holding hands wearing white shirts saying, "Big" and "Middle." The caption read:

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

A day after announcing her third pregnancy, Mandy posted a mirror selfie wearing a leopard print maxi dress while flaunting her baby bump on Instagram stories with the caption,

"Last night's lewk. Guess I don't have to try to camouflage anymore."

The news of her pregnancy comes after her interview with E! News in March 2023 where she revealed she hadn't "shut the door on a larger family."

More about Mandy Moore's kids

After marrying Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, Mandy Moore welcomed her first child, August "Gus" Harrison on February 20, 2021. While talking about how the couple came up with the name, the actress shared an Instagram post on February 2021 featuring a grey sweater with the words "August."

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name...so it was settled very early on in our book," Mandy Moore explaained.

She also revealed Taylor gifted her the sweater. In her caption, she further elaborated that the "A" in "August" was made from extra material from her wedding dress, and the "T" from Taylor's wedding shirt.

On June 3, 2022, Mandy posted a photo of a 15-month-old Gus wearing a "big brother" t-shirt. In the caption, she mentioned that her chapter as a mother of two is about to start, and she's deeply grateful and excited.

More than a year after giving birth to Gus, Mandy Moore gave birth to Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith in October 2022. She posted a photo of the couple in the hospital bed holding the newborn child with the caption.

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true:our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Mandy Moore has been very transparent with her pregnancy journeys and often posts about her children, celebrating their little milestones and their birthdays.