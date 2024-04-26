Marvin Haven GoFundMe raises over $54,000 after crew member sustains injuries on Eddie Murphy's film The Pickup

A GoFundMe campaign launched by the family and friends of a hospitalized crew member of the Eddie Murphy film The Pickup has raised over $54,000 after an accident on the Atlanta movie set injured several people on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The fundraiser identified Marvin Haven as one of the crew members, who sustained injuries while filming an action sequence and also shared details of his injuries. Haven worked as a Dolly Grip on the film set.

Dolly Grip is a technician who operates a Camera Dolly.

Expand Tweet

As per the fundraiser, which has set a $100,000 goal, Haven was in the ICU with extensive bodily injuries, including broken ribs, multiple fractures in his neck and back, a shattered scapula, a punctured lung, and a skull fracture.

“Marvin needs your support now, more than ever, during this difficult time. Your donations, no matter how big or small, will make a world of difference to ease the financial strain to help Marvin and his wife Melissa, focus on the love, care, and mindset needed to heal on the long road of recovery that lies ahead of them," the fundraiser further added.

New York Times releases video of accident on the set of Eddie Murphy movie The Pickup

The GoFundMe campaign for crew member Marvin Haven revealed he has worked as a Dolly Grip in the industry for 26 years. Haven was not the only crew member who sustained injuries during the incident on the Atlanta set of Eddie Murphy's movie. The New York Times reported that two people were hospitalized and several others were injured.

The cellphone footage of the accident, obtained by the NYT and shared on April 24, showed an SUV and armored truck colliding before veering off the road and flipping over. The collision caused both vehicles to smash into one another before landing upright and leaving a person's body hanging out of the armored truck door.

While the exact cause of the accident has not been revealed, Deadline confirmed Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are currently investigating the incident.

Eddie Murphy leads the cast of Amazon MGM's comedy heist film The Pickup, which also stars Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Andrew Dice Clay, Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, and Marshawn Lynch.

Shortly after the accident, in a statement, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios said the accident occurred while they were rehearsing the action sequence.

“On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of ‘The Pickup’ during a rehearsed second unit action sequence. Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.”

The studio continued that all safety precautions were followed during the shoot, adding that they are in the process of exploring the circumstances that led to the accident.

“We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering.”

Amazon MGM Studios concluded the statement by saying the well-being of the crew and cast was their top priority and that they would continue to ensure they followed the highest safety standards while filming.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed before and monitored during the shoot.”

Meanwhile, over 400 people donated to the crew member’s fundraiser. Eddie Murphy has yet to respond to the incident.