Mia Goth makes surprise appearance at MaXXXine screening in LA

MaXXXine fans were treated to a special surprise when actress Mia Goth made an unexpected appearance at the Los Angeles screening of the film. Dressed in a striking black full-sleeve mini dress with padded shoulders, layered over a white shirt, Goth's presence was one of the highlights of the event. A fan present at the LA screening took to his X account and shared the video.

Sporting an open hairstyle with bangs, she greeted the audience and delivered a memorable line from the movie:

“I will not accept a life I do not deserve,” much to the delight of the crowd.

As soon as Mia's video surfaced online, fans took to the comment section. Some of their reactions read:

"Mia Goth is such a talented actress. Must've been a cool experience for everyone there" commented one user.

"Mia Goth sudden appearance makes everyone happy" commented another user.

"mia goth is such a talented actress. wish i could've been there to see her in person." commented another fan.

What is the movie MaXXXine about?

MaXXXine is a 2024 Ti West-directed American horror film written, produced, and edited by him as well. It serves as a direct sequel to X (2022) and falls into the X film series being its third part. The cast includes Mia Goth again who plays Maxine Minx along with actors like Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Set in 1980s Hollywood, the protagonist Maxine is trying to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry while also avoiding a serial killer called Night Stalker.

The story picks up several years after the events of X, with Maxine having survived a massacre in Texas. Now in Los Angeles in 1985, she is determined to become a famous actress. Maxine auditions for film roles and lands a part in a low-budget horror sequel, but her dreams are threatened as she is stalked by a private investigator (played by Kevin Bacon) and haunted by the infamous Night Stalker.

More details on MaXXXine

Its premiere happened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 24, 2024, with its US release set for July 5, 2024. Its trailer released in April 2024 gave fans an idea about this suspenseful and thrilling film so much that it answered many questions they had about the plot. The film’s design includes elements of style and theme that reflect the 1980s Los Angeles’ vibrant culture.

MaXXXine cast includes

Mia Goth as Maxine Minx

Charley Rowan McCain as young Maxine Miller

Elizabeth Debicki as Elizabeth Bender, a film director

Moses Sumney as Leon

Michelle Monaghan as Detective Williams

Bobby Cannavale as Detective Torres

Halsey as Tabby Martin, a porn star and Maxine's friend

Lily Collins as Molly Bennett, an actress

Giancarlo Esposito as Teddy Knight, Esq., an agent

Kevin Bacon as John Labat, a private investigator

Sophie Thatcher as an FX Artist

Ned Vaughn as News Anchor

Chloe Farnworth as Amber James, a porn star and Maxine's friend

Simon Prast as Ernest Miller, the televangelist and Maxine's father

The horror film includes psychological thriller elements. MaXXXine's major plot line, however, revolves around Maxine's quest to realize her dreams while running away from a murderer.

