"Movie of the year"— Alien: Romulus first trailer has fans hooked and excited 

Alien: Romulus is the latest installment in the Alien franchise, which was started by Ridley Scott in 1979. The trailer, released by 20th Century Studios on June 4, features a panic-driven, claustrophobic narrative with the return of the infamous face-hugging alien species.

Directed by Fede Alvarez, the film is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), with glimpses of the original spaceship Nostromo. David Jonsson stars as Andy, and Cailee Spaeny stars as Rain Carradine.

The newly released trailer of Alien: Romulus has fans raving about the upcoming film on X. As seen in the trailer, the CGI has received a massive upgrade along with the introduction of a new kind of xenomorph.

An X user @joey had a short and sweet reaction to the trailer saying:

"Movie of the year"

The Alien: Romulus trailer received a positive response on social media, with fans expressing excitement for the return of the popular series.

A user on X, pointed out the similarity between the new film and the original one saying: "Set design, lighting etc. look spectacular — vintage @AlienAnthology 😮"

The trailer also piqued the curiosity of another fan who said, "So this is about the Romulus lab at Renaissance station. Is all this WYC? If so then how did they do so much in a short time? If not, who is behind this station? Looks good!"

"Stunning, gorgeous, spectacular. What visuals, what shots. It's everything I hoped it would be. Signed: a life long Alien Film Franchise mega-fan. 👀❤️‍🔥🙌👏🙌👍🔥😍 #AlienRomulus" - One fan on X is certainly delighted about the film

Another fan on X commented saying, "20th Century Fox once again proving why they're the best, thank you@fedalvar 🧡🔥😮‍💨"

Initial reactions to the film suggest that fans are excited about the upcoming film in the Alien franchise. The film is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2024.

What is Alien: Romulus all about?

The upcoming film is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise. The film sees a new set of space colonizers stumbling across the deadly xenomorphs, as they go to discover a derelict space station.

The official synopsis as per 20th Century Studios reads:

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in prominent roles.

Stay tuned for the release of Alien: Romulus across theaters on August 16, 2024.