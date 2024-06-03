Alien: Romulus reveals trailer release date with new poster

Alien: Romulus is the latest film in the long line of films in the famous Alien franchise. 20th Century Studios unveiled the release date for Alien: Romulus through a new poster released on June 3, 2024.

The latest poster of the upcoming Alien film showcases a deadly alien with its grip over the face of a victim. The poster takes viewers back to the first Alien film, directed by Ridley Scott, which introduced the world to the face-hugging, sinister species. The poster is tinted with a shade of crimson, signifying that there is a lot of blood that can be expected to be spilt in the upcoming film.

As per the latest poster, Alien: Romulus will be released across theaters on August 16, 2024. 20th Century Studios released a trailer for the film on March 20, 2024, which teased the scene from which the poster has been inspired. Alien: Romulus is the seventh film in the Alien film franchise and the ninth overall film if the two Alien vs. Predator films are accounted for.

Alien: Romulus is reminiscent of the first two films in the franchise

The upcoming Alien film will be released on August 16, 2024, as announced through their latest poster. Fans have been excited about the film since the release of its trailer since the film bears an uncanny resemblance to the massively popular Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986).

The events of the film are set between the events of the first two films, although it is a standalone story. While the first two films focused on Ellen Ripley's Sigourney Weaver encounter with the alien species, the new film focuses on a new set of characters, although there might be some interconnectivity with the first film.

In an exclusive interview with Empire, the director of the film Fede Álvarez commented on how the galactic space station in the upcoming Alien film is split into two parts, namely Romulus and Remus. The Remus portion is reminiscent of the imagery seen in Alien while the Romulus portion of the space station is advanced, akin to Aliens.

Álvarez also commented how there will be moments where the characters of Alien: Romulus will walk through places similar to the spaceship of the first film, named the Nostromo.

The official synopsis of the film as per 20th Century Studios reads:

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) as Rain Carradine, David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy) as Andy, Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) as Tyler, Isabela Merced (The Last of Us) as Kay, Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu among others. Ridley Scott, the director of the first film in the franchise, joins as the executive producer along with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill.

Alien: Romulus is scheduled to be released across theaters on August 16, 2024.