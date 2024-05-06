When does Alien: Romulus take place? Timeline of occurrence explored

The Alien franchise is set to return in August 2024 with the film Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez and set in the universe originally started by Ridley Scott. Too many details about the plot of the film aren't available currently but it is confirmed that the film is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). It will take place 20 years after the original film, which was set in 2122, meaning the upcoming movie will be set in 2142.

Alien: Romulus will feature a brand new set of characters and will reportedly bridge the gap between the first two films of the franchise. It won't feature Sigourney Weaver's iconic Ellen Ripley, but it will follow a new crew on a ship who become the prey of the bloodthirsty Xenomorph and have the worst time of their life.

The film is set to be released in theaters across the US on August 16, 2024.

Events of Alien: Romulus take place 20 years after the first film

Director Fede Alvarez spoke to Total Film after the release of the trailer for Alien: Romulus and confirmed that it will take place 20 years after the original film. Given that the original Alien was set in 2122, Romulus will be set in 2142.

"It takes place 20 years after the first film. Technology in the world of Alien can change vastly, but I think it’s not dependent on time. It’s dependent on place. Where you are," Fede told the outlet.

Cailee Spaeny, the film's lead actress also clarified this in an interview with Variety and said that the events of the film take place between Alien and Aliens. She also mentioned that they used the same team who worked on the previous movies to help design the Xenomorph for Alien: Romulus as well.

“It’s supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie. They brought the same team from Aliens, the James Cameron film. The same people who built those xenomorphs actually came on and built ours. So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible,” Cailee noted.

This also puts Romulus almost 37 years before the events of Aliens which takes place in 2179. Interestingly enough, the events of the upcoming film take place just a few years after the events of the video game Alien: Isolation which is set in 2137.

The film will be a sequel to previous entries in the franchise like Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. These were prequels to the original Alien and focused on the creation of Xenomorphs and an alien humanoid group known as the Engineers.

What is Alien: Romulus about?

Alien: Romulus is directed by Fede Alvarez, who is known for films like The Evil Dead and Don't Breathe. Meanwhile, the film will feature the series creator Ridley Scott as the producer.

The upcoming movie is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise. It will follow a brand new crew scavenging a derelict space station and comes across a dangerous life form. Trapped on the ship, they must fight for their lives.

The film will be led by Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine. Cailee is known for her roles in Civil War and Priscilla. It will also feature David Jonsson, Archie Renax, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu, and more.

Alien: Romulus releases in theatres on August 16, 2024.

