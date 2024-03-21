Alien: Romulus first teaser trailer teases the horrifying mood of the movie

Alien: Romulus is set to focus on a new, young group encountering xenomorphs in a spaceship. This setting is expected to enhance the film's claustrophobic and horrifying atmosphere. Notably, the first teaser trailer of Alien: Romulus promises a thrilling return to the franchise's horror roots.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, this movie bridges the gap between the first two Alien films. The teaser prominently features a swarm of facehuggers who face a terrifying encounter. The trailer does a decent job of setting the eerie and horrific mood of the movie through its grisly portrayal.

“Run” Alien: Romulus retreats to the sinister roots of the franchise

The trailer teaser for Alien: Romulus promises a high-tension, suspenseful, and thriller scenario. In the trailer, there are repeated pleas for help, and the urgency of the voices indicates that the characters are in a situation of distress or danger.

In the trailer, a line that directly nods to the desperate situation is "I don't know what it is. Get it away from me," which suggests an encounter with something unknown likely xenomorphs.

Furthermore, the trailer showcases the repetition of the command to "Open the door!" which implies that there is a desperate attempt to escape or find safety. Moreover, the scream at 0:28 seconds into the trailer, in addition to the final directive to "Run," reinforces the sense of imminent threat and the need for immediate action to avoid harm.

What is Alien: Romulus about?

A still from the trailer of the movie. (Image via 20th Century Studios)

To make more sense of the trailer one must know that the plot of Alien: Romulus revolves around a group of youthful space colonizers who are scavenging through a derelict space station.

This space station is located in the far reaches of the cosmos. As they delve deeper into the abandoned corridors and compartments of the station, they encounter an unexpected and horrifying reality. Thereafter, they come face to face with what is described as the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

Furthermore, the cast of the movie includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. These actors bring their diverse experiences and talents to the film, thereby promising a dynamic portrayal of the characters in this new installment of the Alien franchise.

It’s worth noting that the movie has garnered praise from renowned directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron. Ridley Scott was the director of the original Alien film released in 1979, while James Cameron took the reins for the sequel, Aliens, in 1986.

Alien: Romulus is slated to release on August 16, 2024.