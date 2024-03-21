Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra-Full cast list explored

The cast for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, an upcoming game from the house of Skydance New Media and Marvel Games, was announced in a trailer on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Set in the backdrop of World War II, it will be a narrative-driven action-adventure game with four playable superhero characters.

Skydance New Media and Marvel Games shared a trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra on Wednesday. The trailer gave viewers a glimpse of the cast for the game, which includes Khary Payton, Drew Moerlein, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Marque Richardson, Lyne Renée, and Joel Johnstone.

Who is in the cast of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?

In association with Skydance New Media, Marvel Entertainment unveiled the first trailer for the game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The two-minute twenty-five-second trailer gave the audience a fair idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated game. The brief description of the upcoming game, given by the makers read:

"In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Skydance New Media and Marvel Games share an original story where an ensemble of four heroes must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy."

The trailer also provided insight into the cast of the game. The following are the actors who were featured in the game's trailer.

1) Khary Payton

Khary Payton assumes the role of Azzuri in the trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. He is T’Challa’s grandfather and the Black Panther during the World War II era.

A popular American actor, Khary Payton is best known for his work in The Walking Dead and General Hospital. He played the roles of King Ezekiel and Dr. Terrell Jackson in the two shows, respectively.

2) Drew Moerlein

Drew Moerlein assumes the role of Steve Rogers in the trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Specifically, he plays Rogers' shield-wielding superhero counterpart, Captain America.

Drew Moerlein, an American actor and producer, has several acting credits to his name including Bloodline Killer, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, and The Ballad of a Hustler.

As a producer, he has several credits under his name which mostly include projects he has acted in. They are Bloodline Killers, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, and What Remains of Us.

3) Megalyn Echikunwoke

Megalyn Echikunwoke assumes the role of Nanali in the trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a spy with Wakandan descent residing in occupied Parish.

Megalyn Echikunwoke is an American actress, who has several acting credits to her name. Some of the projects she has been associated with include 24, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and That '70s Show. In all these projects she played minor roles, however, her big break was in the show The 4400 where she played one of the leads.

4) Marque Richardson

Marque Richardson appears as Gabriel Jones in the trailer. He is a U.S. soldier and a member of the Howling Commandos.

Marque Richardson is an American actor. His most popular stints include ER, 7th Heaven, and My Alibi.

5) Lyne Renée

Lyne Renée appears as Julie in the trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Julie is an important ally in the French Resistance.

Lyne Renée is a Belgian actress, model, artist, and singer. Some of her significant acting credits comprise Love At First Kill, The Hessen Conspiracy, and Parade's End.

6) Joel Johnstone

Joel Johnstone appears as Howard Stark, founder of Stark Industries and father of Tony Stark a.k.a Tony Stark.

Joel Johnstone is an American actor and producer. He is best known for his roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Astronaut Wives Club, and CSI: Vegas. His producing credits include the short films, The Pilgrim & the Private Eye and Magritte Moment.

Who is composing the score for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?

The makers of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra have revealed that Stephen Barton, a former Grammy Award winner, will compose the score for the upcoming game. The composer is best known for his work in Star Trek Picard, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and 12 Monkeys.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to be released sometime in 2025.