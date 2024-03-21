Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Marvel and Skydance New Media dropped the trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the upcoming action-driven game, to be released in 2025. The trailer presents the background story of the narrative-based adventure game. It helps unfold the original history of the four players of the game that is set in the World War II era.

The trailer arrived on March 20, 2024, at Epic Games’ State of Unreal platform. Epic Games and Skydance Media announced their collaboration in bringing the best visuals to the game series.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra promises to present the latest version of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.4. The trailer is created by Amy Henning, the award-winning writer-director of Uncharted fame, on behalf of Marvel Games and Skydance Media.

Three major takeaways from Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra trailer

The background shows Paris and Wakanda (Image via Marvel)

The vital takeaways from the trailer of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra are:

1) The setting is Paris but Wakanda is visible in the background of some scenes

The setting for the game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is Paris. Steve Rogers in the trailer says so. Moreover, Paris was one of the important locations during WWII and Steve being a soldier and looking for Hydra, may have been posted there.

The cover poster at the end of the trailer at 2.11 minutes, shows Paris on one side and Wakanda on the other side in the background of the four characters. While it may be only for representational purposes as two of the characters have a close connection with the African nation, it may feature in the game as well.

2) Gabriel mentions “Eye of Force”

Gabriel, a commando, is one of the playable characters (Image via Marvel)

About 55 seconds into the trailer, Gabriel mentions that the “Eye of Force” has been found. While it sounds like a hidden treasure, it could mean many more things. Historically during WWII various treasures and artefacts were known to have changed hands and been plundered many times.

Incidentally, there is a connection that may not be intentional in the trailer. The Marvel comics mention a Nazi group in the future who is known as the “IO Force”. However, this may or may not be the reference in the game.

3) Nanali mentions three super soldiers

Azzuri and Nanali in a scene from the trailer (Image via Marvel)

A conversation between Steve Rogers and, supposedly, Nanali, at around 38 to 40 seconds in the trailer unfolds the secret that there were three superheroes loosened on the streets of Paris at the time. While Captain America and Black Panther, who is T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri, are the two known superheroes, the third superhero is open for guesses.

The Wakandan spy Nanali is hardly a superhero, just as Gabriel Jones, the commando soldier, is unlikely to be one. As such, the third superhero could be a surprise entrant or the villain in the game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, including someone like Red Skull.

What more is known about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra so far?

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a long-awaited adventure game from Marvel that features Avengers characters. It has been some time since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game was released in 2023 following the 2022 MARVEL SNAP game.

Marvel reveals its tentative premise of the trailer in a synopsis on their official page, which reads:

“As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.”

The game has the above-mentioned four playable characters. In the trailer, Captain America and Black Panther seem to face off. However, they are expected to collaborate when the villains in the game arrive.

Inspired by Marvel comics, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to capture excitement and global adventure when it is released in 2025.