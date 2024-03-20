Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra - Everything we know so far

In a surprising turn of events, Skydance New Media and Marvel Games have announced Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a brand new game featuring the iconic comic heroes in a World War 2 setting. Showcased at the recent State of Unreal showcase by Epic Games, it is helmed by Uncharted 2: Among Thieves director Amy Henning and is set for release in 2025.

The reveal arrived as a cinematic trailer, with the iconic cinematic flair Marvel and Henning are known for. Here's what all fans need to know.

What is Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra about and when does it release?

The core story revolves around Captain Marvel and the WWII-era Captain Panther (T'challa's grandfather) named Azzuri as the two opposing forces grit their teeth and team up to fight a new common threat. They are not the only key members of the character roster - US Soldier and Howling Commandos member Gabriel Jones and Wakandan Spy Nanali are also at the forefront.

Yes, this is an original story in the Marvel universe; players will take control of each of these heroes throughout the campaign. Here is the cast of voice actors revealed for each hero and other characters thus far:

Azzuri - Khary Payton

- Khary Payton Captain America - Drew Moerlein

- Drew Moerlein Nanali - Megalyn Echikunwoke

- Megalyn Echikunwoke Gabriel Jones - Marque Richardson

- Marque Richardson Howard Stark - Joel Johnstone

- Joel Johnstone Julie - Lyne Renée

With the star-studded Hollywood talent bringing these characters to life, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is bound to be big. Even composer Stephen Barton of Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor fame is on board. Unfortunately, we do not know what the gameplay will be like, as only the cinematic trailer has been unveiled.

The same goes for platforms and release dates. A tentative 2025 launch has been projected. Utilizing the latest Unreal Engine 5 tech, the development team aims for top-of-the-line visuals. Factoring in that and the proposed release window, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will likely target only current-gen and PC -perhaps even the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 console.