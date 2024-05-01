Why is Alien returning to the theatres? Explained 

The Alien franchise is slated for a return, with what will be its seventh installment, with the release of the Alien: Romulus movie later this year, in August 2024. The new installment of the epic franchise comes after the release of Alien: Covenant back in 2017, and will be set between the events of the 1979 and the 1986 releases.

Regardless, in addition to the new movie, on the occasion of Alien Day, which represents the 45th such event since the first Alien movie was released on May 25, 1979, the original also returned to theaters around the world. The first iteration of the series was promoted by 20th Century Fox and kicks off from the LV-426 planetoid, where astronauts come across an alien spaceship.

Regardless, the special occasion, in combination with the upcoming release of the franchise, led to the makers deciding to re-release the first iteration exclusively for a limited number of multiplexes. Needless to say, fans are keen to trace the exact reason why the movie is making a return, almost 45 years after its initial release.

Alien (1979) returns to multiplexes to celebrate Alien Day 2024

Fans of extraterrestrial horror have multiple events to look forward to, as far as the Aliens franchise is concerned. The original movie saw the first iteration of an alien monster hunting down astronauts at a previously deserted space station.

The first movie, which was released back in 1979, has undergone 45 full years since its original premiere. On the occasion of Alien Day, it marked a temporary return to theaters to celebrate the overall franchise and how it is still running strong.

Alien: Romulus, which is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2024, will be set between the first and second movies of the franchise. Alien’s sequel, which came out back in 1986, saw titular star Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, embark on an expedition to neutralize the alien creature after her ship was destroyed in the series opener.

Romulus in itself will focus on a group of young space explorers who will come up against the creature and attempt to traverse past it.

Ridley Scott, who directed most of the original films in the franchise, has produced the movie, while direction has been credited to Fede Alvarez. The script for Alien: Romulus has been written by Dan O’Bannon and Ron Shusett, and boasts a stellar cast, including Caillee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, and Archie Renaux.

Not a lot of details about the movie have been released thus far, with a subsequent trailer expected to reveal further information about the plot. Scott had earlier claimed that he was delighted with Alvarez’s decisions and the direction he wants to take the franchise in. It is clear that the recent developments are aimed at reintroducing the Alien franchise to the mainstream.

While the temporary theatrical release of Aliens is certain to result in increased hype, the release of Alien: Romulus can also be expected to do exactly that!