What role does Cailee Spaeny play in Alien: Romulus? All about the Priscilla star 

Director Fede Àlvarez, along with co-writer Rodo Sayagues, are all set to release their new movie Alien: Romulus on the big screen. This film is a part of the Alien franchise and is the seventh and standalone movie of the series.

The trailer for Alien: Romulus was released on April 22, 2024. The movie features actors including Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, and David Jonsson among others. Cailee Spaney is going to play the role of the protagonist Rain Carradine in this movie.

Alien: Romulus is a story about young people, who are space colonists. While these young colonists explore an abandoned space station, they come across a life form, which is horrifying and deadly.

Alien: Romulus is all set to release on August 16, 2024.

Who is Cailee Spaeny?

Cailee Spaeny in the 2024 Met Gala

Cailee Spaeny is a 25-year-old actress, reigning from Tennessee, United States. Cailee has won awards like the Voila Cup for Best Actress. She was also nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

Her first role was in a short film named Counting to 1000 (2016), in which she played the character Erica. Since then, Cailee has been featured in multiple movies and TV shows like Priscilla (2023), On the Basis of S*x (2018), Vice (2018), The Craft: Legacy (2020), and more.

In the upcoming movie Alien: Romulus, she is going to play the protagonist, Rain Carradine. In a newly revealed image of the film, shared by Total Film via GamesRadar, she is seen holding a flamethrower, with a backpack, which can act as a gas tank for the weapon, just like classic Ripley from the first instalment.

When is Alien: Romulus set?

The timeline of this film is set between the events of the first two films of the Alien franchise, which are Alien (1979) directed by Ridley Scott, and Aliens (1986) by James Cameron. The timeline chosen for this particular movie has not been explored in the Alien franchise yet.

Director Fede Àlvarez talked about the movie's timeline to Total Film and said -

"The environments, and the pace of it as well ...it’s more similar to Alien for quite a bit. And then gradually...you won’t even know....you feel like it’s more Aliens. It’s a natural progression, and it happens effortlessly."

This film will be a culmination of the two Alien films mentioned above and is going to pay respect to the Alien timeline.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as :

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The movie is going to star Cailee Spaeny as we already know. Other than Cailee, Isabela Merced is also going to be a part of the cast and will play the character of Kay in this movie. Isabela has previously been featured in movies like Madame Web (2024), Dora and The Lost City Of Gold (2019), Sweet Girl (2021), and more. Apart from her career in acting, she is also a singer by profession.

Aileen Wu, David Jonnson, Archie Renaux, and Spike Fearn will also be seen alongside Merced and Caille.

When will Alien: Romulus premiere theatrically?

Earlier, Alien: Romulus was all set to release on Hulu earlier. However, now this film is all set to premiere theatrically on August 16, 2024. This film will be distributed by 20th Century Studios and is produced by Brandywine Productions and Scott Free Productions.

This is going to be the seventh and only standalone movie of the Alien franchise. The previous releases chronologically are :

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resseruction (1997)

Prometheus (2012)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Buckle up as Alien Romulus is all set to release on August 16, 2024.