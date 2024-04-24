Nicola Peltz shares wholesome photo with grandmother after missing mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's birthday bash 

Nicola Peltz, married to Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn Beckham, took to Instagram stories on April 20, 2024, explaining why she was absent for her mother-in-law's 50th birthday.

On Saturday, Nicola Peltz shared an Instagram story of an image with her grandmother, who was a maid of honor at her wedding. The caption read, "My world in my arms," posted on the same day as Victoria's birthday bash, explaining her absence.

Nicola Peltz with her grandmother (image via @nicolapeltzbeckham Instagram stories)

Victoria's 50th birthday celebration was held at a private members club, Oswald's in Mayfair, on Saturday, April 20, with Spice Girls members Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, and Geri Helliwell in attendance.

Nicola posted another story of the Beckham family moments before the birthday celebration, including David Beckham and their four children. In her story, she mentioned her wish to join the family for the celebration.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful mil (mother-in-law) Victoria Beckham, I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!"

Who is Nicola Peltz?

Nicola Peltz is an actress who began her career at 13. She is best known for her role as Katara in The Last Airbender and Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction. She also co-starred in Bates Motel and has bagged several other roles.

Nicola Peltz, 29, comes from a wealthy family and is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, an American billionaire businessman with a net worth of $1.7 billion. While speaking to Vogue Magazine in May 2022, Nicola revealed she met Brooklyn Beckham at a Coachella Festival in 2022, three years before they started dating. The couple became Instagram official in 2020.

Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022 and became part of the Beckham family.

Victoria Beckham's birthday celebration explored

Victoria Beckham's birthday bash on April 20 was the talk of the town, with the Spice Girls reuniting and breaking into performance amidst the event.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) danced to their song, Stop, while recreating their old dance moves. The dance video went viral after David Beckham posted a clip of the video on Instagram.

Birthday girl Victoria wore a sheer seafoam gown paired with white stilettos. Meanwhile, husband David Beckham graced the event with a classy, sleek tuxedo.

Other famous faces attending the birthday bash included Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, and hairstylist Ken Pavés. Victoria and David's four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were also present at the celebration.

Moments before the party, Victoria Beckham shared a photo of the family's birthday outfits on Instagram with the caption,

"Can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much."

Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, Jose Baston, Guy Ritchie, Jacqui Ainsley, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Salma Hayek, and Francois-Henri Pinault were also among the attendees.