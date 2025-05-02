"No parent is perfect"— Airyn De Niro talks about Robert De Niro's 'love and support' after she reveals her 'new identity'

Robert De Niro's daughter, Airyn De Niro, recently made headlines when she publicly came out as transgender. As one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Robert De Niro has largely kept his family out of the limelight.

Born to Robert De Niro and actress Toukie Smith, Airyn grew up with little media attention. Airyn expressed gratitude for her father’s support after she revealed her new identity. In an interview with Them published on April 29, 2025, she talked about “stepping into this new identity.”

“No parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible,” she added.

Robert De Niro also spoke about Airyn's journey in a statement to Variety. His statement in support of his daughter was clear and simple—

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children."

Robert De Niro’s daughter, Airyn De Niro, began hormone replacement therapy in November 2024

Airyn De Niro emphasized the importance of having a parent who understands and accepts her choices, sharing that her parents provided her with a “normal” childhood. Airyn noted that her transition has sparked significant discussion, particularly regarding the challenges faced by transgender individuals.

She acknowledged in her interview that,

"“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen. I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

As Airyn continues her journey, she finds inspiration in transgender women like actress Laverne Cox, whose visibility and success in public spaces have encouraged her to embrace her identity more openly. Airyn shared,

“Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me.”

Airyn’s transition was a process that took time and introspection. She began hormone therapy in November 2024, not out of a desire to fit into traditional molds, but to preserve her femininity as she aged.

She recalled the moments of discomfort growing up as a bigger-bodied, more feminine person and how those experiences shaped her sense of self-worth. For all her followers, she posted on Instagram, mentioning,

"Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me. Also for the folks asking if I have representation or signed to anyone, I am literally just a girl with a phone, so sorry if I miss your messages!”

Despite the struggles, Airyn remains confident in her decision to be true to herself, acknowledging that embracing her Black femininity plays a key role in her journey.

