How many children does Robert De Niro have? Actor's daughter Airyn opens up about coming out as a trans woman

Robert De Niro, the legendary actor known for his roles in Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, is a father to seven children, as per reports by PopSugar on October 19, 2023. His family spans over multiple generations, with his oldest child born in the 1970s and his youngest child in 2023.

His 29-year-old daughter, Airyn De Niro, recently made public revelations about being a transgender woman. She detailed her life story and battle with gender identity issues in an interview published by Them Magazine on April 29, 2025.

Airyn De Niro, who is the child of Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, announced her transition in the interview. She started hormone treatment in November 2024 while describing herself as someone who took a long time to recognize her identity.

"I think a big part of [my transition] is the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way," she shared.

Although she now feels more aligned with her true self, Airyn expressed concerns about how her family perceives her. She cited the importance of representation in her journey. Seeing trans women like Laverne Cox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Jools Lebron succeed inspired her to begin her own path.

"Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success. I'm like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me," she explained.

Airyn, who has a twin brother named Julian, emphasized the importance of visibility for trans women, particularly those who are Black and do not conform to conventional beauty standards. She also acknowledged the influence of her mother, Toukie Smith.

"Whenever I'm at a family gathering on my dad's side, people would always talk about how much they love my mom and how memorable she was and how happy my dad was when he was with her. I want to be like that… I want to be remembered the way that people remember her," Airyn shared.

Despite her father's fame, Airyn expressed her intention to establish her own identity. She also appreciated her parents' decision to keep her out of the spotlight during her childhood.

"Obviously, no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They wanted it very private. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible," Airyn reflected.

Robert De Niro's first child, Drena De Niro, was born in 1971, whom he adopted during his marriage to Diahnne Abbott. Drena works as an actress and model.

Robert De Niro and Abbott welcomed a son, Raphael, in 1976, who works as a real estate broker in New York City. Through surrogate parenthood with model Toukie Smith, De Niro became a father to his twins Julian and Airyn in 1995. While Julian has adopted a career in acting, Airyn avoids public attention.

During his marriage to Grace Hightower, De Niro had two more children: Elliott, Helen Grace. Elliot appeared in ESPN's Special Olympics: 50 Game Changers after displaying his tennis talent, whereas Helen Grace remains secluded from public view.

In 2023, Robert De Niro welcomed his youngest child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, together with his partner Tiffany Chen. He has commented that fatherhood with Gia brings him a unique sense of joy.

Robert De Niro continues his acting endeavors as an 80-year-old film professional. Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, received critical acclaim in 2023, garnering multiple Oscar nominations.

