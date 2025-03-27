"No Wanda? We don't want it"— Internet reacts to Elizabeth Olsen not being included in Avengers: Doomsday cast list

Elizabeth Olsen will not be joining Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel has confirmed the cast for the upcoming installment on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, with the likes of Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor and Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. Paul Rudd will also return as Ant-Man, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and more.

However, Olsen, who plays Wanda in the Marvel universe, is noticeably missing from the confirmed names joining the next movie. With her name not on the list, fans online shared their opinions, including one who said they didn't want Avengers: Doomsday if Wanda wasn't in it.

"NO WANDA? WE DON'T WANT IT," an X user commented.

Other fans also expressed their disappointment that Olsen was not included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. One commenter said it was "baffling" not to include her in the project, while another claimed they wouldn't be watching the film without Wanda.

"The fact Wanda hasn't got a solo movie yet when she is easily one of the most popular characters in the MCU and not even include her in upcoming projects is kind of baffling," an X user wrote.

"It looks so empty without Olsen. She is the most loved female character in MCU," a user on X said.

"No Elizabeth Olsen? I guess I won't be watching," another user on X commented.

Meanwhile, other fans have theorized how Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda could still make it into the Avengers: Doomsday storyline.

"Y'all chill Elizabeth is one of the surprise characters," a user on X commented.

"They didn't announce Elizabeth Olsen bc Wanda is supposed to be 'dead' so saying she'd be in it would spoil her epic and cinematic comeback from the dead," another X user said.

Elizabeth Olsen previously said that she won't be in Avengers: Doomsday

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen previously suggested that she won't be joining any upcoming MCU project, including Avengers: Doomsday. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on March 24, 2025, Olsen revealed that she won't be part of the two upcoming Avengers movies from the Russo brothers, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The two features are gearing up for a back-to-back production in London soon, but the actress just returned to the US after filming in London for Sam Esmail's Panic Carefully. Olsen teased that her schedule is packed in the near future.

"I'm moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters]," she added.

She also said that she wants to focus on some non-Marvel projects that reflect her own taste as Marvel films take "up so much physical time and space in the world."

Elizabeth Olsen previously also shared that she isn't closing any doors when it comes to returning to her MCU character as Wanda.

In an interview with Dublin radio outlet FM104 in September 2024, Olsen said that she would "love" to go back to the character but "when there's a way to use her well," like in the Age of Ultron.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for a May 2026 release.

