Now You See Me 3 official trailer released 

Now You See Me 3 is set to continue the legendary Four Horsemen's journey, with a trailer of the upcoming film finally released on April 29, 2025. Taking another step into the world of magical heist, the film is also adding new cast and unique challenges to the plot.

Giving a glimpse of what the movie holds, the trailer introduces viewers to this part of the storyline and the big mission the Horsemen team will embark on. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be out in theatres in November 2025.

Exploring the trailer for Now You See Me 3

The trailer begins with the voice of the iconic magician, J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), announcing the return of the Four Horsemen. Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher) makes a return to the team, followed by Jackl Wilder (Dave Franco) and Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson).

As the quartet performs their tricks in front of a large audience, a new character is introduced, who is called on stage for a special trick involving the disappearance of the Horsemen team. As the trick ends successfully, the trailer shows the new character and two of his friends discussing their involvement in the trick, revealing them to be part of the magician's team's planned deception.

New team members join the Four Horsemen in Now You See Me 3 (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateMovies)

Daniel enters the scene, telling the three friends that a tarot card he has received indicates that he needs their help for a heist like never before. His original team seems to have vanished, with a new, young squad replacing them for the next heist.

The trailer for Now You See Me 3 then introduces the viewers to this part's mission: the theft of the Heart Diamond. Being the most precious jewel in the world, it is in the possession of the Vandenbergs, who utilize jewels to facilitate the money laundering of top criminals worldwide.

Rosamund Pike as one of the Vandenbergs possessing the Heart Diamond in Now You See Me 3 (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateMovies)

As the team sets out to steal the diamond, Henley, Jack, and Merritt return, helping in the successful execution of the theft. The new and old teams then reunite with Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), the leader of "The Eye." He tells them they have been brought together for a greater purpose - to defeat two generations of criminals with their magical master plan.

The trailer suggests that the eight magicians, including the new, young members, will embark on a mission to dismantle a vast criminal network spanning the globe. Now You See Me 3 promises to bring even more excitement and magical experiences for the audience.

The other cast of the film includes Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, and more.

The film is set to release on November 14, 2025.

