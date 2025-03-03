Oscars 2025 red carpet stuns with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Julianne Hough & a star-studded lineup

The Oscars 2025 red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025, saw Hollywood celebrities bring glitz and glamor to the ceremony. Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Adrien Brody, Andrew Garfield, and several others walked the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

The red carpet presentation was hosted by Julianna Hough, who was dressed in a light beige Christian Dior tulle gown from the designer's spring 2025 runway. This article will take a look at some of the best fashion moments from the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards.

Decoding the best fashion looks from the Oscars 2025 red carpet

Wicked star Ariana walked the Oscars 2025 red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown from the designer's spring-summer 2025 collection. She wore a pale pink strapless gown that had a flowing tulle and lace skirt. The gown had 190,000 crystal sequins and rhinestones.

Grande's Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, wore a custom forest green Louis Vuitton dress that had a high triangular collar and huge shoulders and complemented it with her signature long nails.

Meanwhile, the Best Actress contender Demi Moore wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé silver gown. Another star wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown was The Brutalist star Felicity Jones. Her dress was a custom-made liquid-silver gown with a high neckline and cut-out details at the waist.

Selena Gomez wore a metallic pink Ralph Lauren crystal dress. Last year's Best Actress winner, Emma Stone, wore a custom Louis Vuitton silver gown with iridescent nude scales and 1920s finger waves.

Emma Stone as seen at the red carpet of the 2025 Oscar awards (Image via X/@The Academy)

Zoe Saldaña wore a deep burgundy strapless dress by Saint Laurent on the Oscars 2025 red carpet. Her dress featured a see-through bodice with white crystals and a three-tiered floor-length gown with bubble hems. Zoe completed her look with black sheer opera gloves.

The Euphoria actress Storm Reid arrived for her first-ever Oscars red carpet in a red Alexandre Vauthier dress with a matching cape.

Actress Marlee Matlin walked the red carpet in a couture long-sleeved gown by Yara Shoemaker. Coco Jones wore a black dress made from vintage fabric by Coach. Meanwhile, Yasmin Finney was dressed in a black gown that had a bodice with tall feathers that reached her face at the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

The Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, star of I’m Still Here, arrived in a black Chanel gown that featured a silk chiffon skirt, decked with ruffles and feathers. Former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o opted for a custom Chanel gown in white, embellished with 22,410 pearls.

A look into the men's fashion at the Oscars 2025 red carpet

Many male celebrities ditched the traditional black suit by adding a dash of color to their Oscars 2025 red carpet looks. The Best Actor contender, Timothée Chalamet, arrived in a butter yellow tuxedo by Givenchy. His fellow nominee Colman Domingo was seen in a red-and-black Valentino tuxedo that featured a wrap-style red jacket with contrasting black lapels. Domingo accessorized it with a brooch and stacked bracelets.

Wicked star Jeff Goldblum wore a white dinner jacket, patterned shirt, and black pants from Prada. He accessorized his look with a purple tie and a flower brooch. Bowen Yang sported an Etro look, with an embroidered black blazer over a pink shirt.

Adrien Brody wore a classic Giorgio Armani tuxedo and styled it with an eye-catching brooch. Andrew Garfied looked effortless in a chocolate brown single-breasted suit with a silk shirt by Gucci.

Jeremy Strong went with a custom bronze Loro Piana suit with an unconventional bow-tie. His Succession co-star and fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Kieran Culkin wore a custom Zegna tuxedo. Culkin's ensemble featured a deep green shawl collar jacket, black tuxedo shirt and trousers, and a black bow tie.

Joe Alwyn arrived for his presenting duties at the Oscars 2025 in a custom JW Anderson suit with a bow tie and red brooch. The Oscar nominee Sebastian Stan and the Anora actor Mark Eydelshteyn wore black Prada and Balenciaga tuxedos respectively.

