Richard Linklater teases potential development of ‘Hit Man 2’ in cryptic response

American Romantic comedy Hit Man arrived on Netflix on June 7, 2024, after its theatrical release on May 24, 2024. Oscar nominee Richard Linklater, who directed Hit Man, has confirmed that he has no plans to make a sequel yet. He believes it is too early to think of part two as the movie has still not finished its theatrical run.

Linklater bluntly pointed out that it's a little too early to start speculating on a sequel and stated:

"It’s a little too new. No one’s even seen this movie yet, so I don’t know. Yeah, who knows, but nothing jumped out. We felt like we told this story. But, you know, who knows?"

After Hit Man leaves the big screens, it will be important to note how it performs on the OTT platforms. If the movie gets a good viewership and reaches a convincing number of views, it could pave the path for a sequel, as we can assume from Linklater's statement.

The film is about a divorced professor who starts working as a fake hitman and an undercover agent for the city police. He helps the police bust people by making those who try to hire a hitman confess. While working undercover, he falls in love with a woman who wants to hire a killer to do her dirty work.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A mild-mannered professor moonlighting as a fake hit man in police stings ignites a chain reaction of trouble when he falls for a potential client."

Hit Man is currently among the top picks on Netflix and stars Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amello, and Retta, among others.

Why will Hit Man 2 be problematic?

According to the director, it is too early to speculate or even think about a second part of the film, as we already know. Fans will have to wait to find out.

Linklater believes that casting will be one of the main problems if a sequel ever happens. Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell, who stars as Gary Johnson in Hit Man, is a popular star now. He has grabbed several major roles in films like Anyone But You (2023), Twisters (2024), Set It Up (2018), and more.

Joseph Kosinski‘s massive project Top Gun 3 starring Powell, Tom Cruise, and Miles Teller is also under development. The future for Powell looks bright and busy. Therefore if there is a sequel, it will be hard for the franchise to acquire him, seeing his demanding schedule and increasing popularity.

Another issue that can come up while making a 'part 2' will be the storyline, which has a dead end now. Gary and Madison who are the center of the film are shown at the end of the movie enjoying a happy life with two children and dogs.

Madison works with the PTA at her children's school, while Gary is still a professor. A sequel would be illogical as it would stretch out the plot unnecessarily since Madison and Gary's love story is now complete, and the romantic aspect of the film is also resolved.

Apart from the problem of story continuity and the schedule of actors, Netflix can still release the sequel of the movie without the original actors. Due to the popularity of the movie, the studios might hire new actors and narrate a different storyline. But only time will tell if the creators choose to follow suit.

Hit Man is now streaming on Netflix.

